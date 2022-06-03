Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ITW, a leading global consulting solutions provider with a passion for leading the pathway into the future for sports, media and entertainment had a stellar outing at the Campaign India Media 360 Awards 2022 edition, bagging four awards - including the only Grand Prix award given out this year.

The awards, one of India's most prestigious in the marketing circuit honour some of the best work in media, innovation, and media and content strategy. "We are thrilled by the recognition, and I would like to extend my thanks to the jury and our clients and stakeholders who made this possible. I also want to congratulate the other winners, it's always great to be inspired by the great work around you," said Bhairav Shanth the co-founder of ITW. The jury was led by industry stalwarts such as the CEO of the Reliance Broadcast Network as well as the marketing heads from the likes of Zee Media, CNBC TV18, and Forbes India, picked ITW's 360 IO in the Agency of The Year category. 360 IO specialises in crafting media plans in the digital sphere - including leading OTT platforms and websites - and has left a mark in the industry in a short span since its founding less than three years ago. Also bagging an award (Best International Strategy) was ITW Influence's work for MPL facilitating its campaign for the gaming platform's international foray into the markets of Indonesia and USA, which featured leading gaming influencers from those two geographies. Unique activations that were adapted from the offline version to online and hybrid ones for their association with the Mumbai Indians earned Marriott Bonvoy and ITW (who stitched the deal and were the servicing agency for the partnership) the only award handed out this year in the Best Use of Experiential category. The biggest win of the day, though, was the Grand Prix award (Best use of Media Sponsorship - TV) for ITW's work with CRED for their IPL campaign. It was the only such handed at this year's awards which helped ITW bag second in the overall standings at the award. "Our vision has always been to craft solutions for the client that fit their objectives, and not shoehorn them into properties we may have access to or want to sell. And the campaigns we have been recognised for, particularly CRED and Marriott Bonvoy, are a reflection and recognition of that philosophy and approach," explained Bhairav, reflecting on the wins. "These awards would not be possible without the faith and trust our clients place in us for executing ideas on a grand scale for them and pushing the envelope of what brands can do when they interact with the sports media and entertainment space is what we as ITW are committed to delivering," he added. Campaign India Media 360 Awards 2022 Results: https://www.campaignindia.in/article/media360-awards-2022-edelman-columbia-pacific-communities-win-top-honours/478194

