New Delhi [India], January 7: Ai+ today introduced NovaWatch, its smartwatch lineup that expands the brand's connected device portfolio across safety, everyday health, and personal style. Launching in Q1 2026, NovaWatch reflects Ai+'s belief that wearable technology should combine practical utility with fashion-forward design.

The Ai+ NovaWatch lineup includes Active, Wearbuds, Kids Geo fencing watch, and for the first time in the industry, Rotating camera LTE watch, each designed around a specific use case. Together, the range covers everyday health tracking, family safety, and style-led personal expression, reflecting Ai+'s focus on wearables that fit naturally into different lives and age groups.

Active is designed for everyday users who want dependable health tracking in a clean, accessible form. It focuses on essential wellness metrics, with a design that feels familiar and easy to use from the first day, and a form factor that is again a first in the industry.

Wearbuds is a flagship, first-of-its-kind smartwatch combining a smartwatch with built-in Bluetooth earphones, bringing audio and timekeeping into a single wearable. Designed to be worn through the day, it blends fashion-forward design with everyday convenience, removing the need to carry multiple devices.

Kids Geo Fencing 4G watch is built with family safety at its core, offering simple connectivity that helps parents stay in touch with their children. It provides reassurance without introducing the complexity or exposure of a smartphone.

The Rotatecam 4G is aimed at users who see wearables as an extension of personal style. Its rotating camera adds a playful, creator-led dimension to the smartwatch experience, pairing bold design with social and visual utility.

Speaking on the announcement, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "Wearables are becoming part of everyday life, but many products still feel designed around technology rather than people. With NovaWatch, we focused on how these devices are actually worn and used across different aspects of life, from health and safety to personal style. Fashion-forward design matters because wearables are visible and personal. NovaWatch is built to feel natural on the wrist and relevant in daily routines. With this lineup, we're inviting users to add a plus to comfort and performance in their everyday life."

With NovaWatch, Ai+ extends its "Add A Plus" promise into wearables, making safety, style, and health tracking easier to access and simpler to live with. Full product specifications, pricing, and availability will be announced closer to launch. NovaWatch will launch nationwide alongside Novapods in Q1 2026 through Flipkart and selected offline partners.

About Ai+Ai+ is India's fastest-growing technology brand, built from the ground up to serve a future shaped by applied intelligence and sovereign innovation. At its core is NxtQuantum OS, India's first native mobile operating system, designed for performance, privacy, and purposeful simplicity. Every Ai+ device blends clean design, battery-optimised hardware, and applied intelligent software to elevate everyday experiences by Adding A Plus.

From redefining smartphones under the Ai+ Smartphone banner to pioneering the Laptab and now the NovaWatch lineup as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ is creating new product categories and a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift TechnologiesNxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

