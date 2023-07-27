PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: FIREFITE LITHEX EXTINGUISHER, is ISI-marked and made specifically to put out lithium-ion battery fires. It employs a brand-new, ground-breaking technology in collaboration with AVD, UK called aqueous vermiculite dispersion (AVD), a fire extinguishing solution that uses both fixed and mobile delivery methods to successfully put out lithium-ion battery fires.

Under the Progressive MAKE IN INDIA policy, Bharati Fire Engineers is proudly manufacturing FIREFITE LITHEX in India after securing the technology from a UK-based corporation. This reflects the company's commitment to supporting the growth of Electric Vehicles in India and enhancing overall fire safety standards.

Lithium-ion battery fires present a serious concern for the survival of the lithium-ion battery industry. These fires are distinct from regular automotive fires, as they involve thermal runaway within the battery cells. The chain reaction is triggered when a cell or region inside the battery reaches high temperatures due to thermal failure, mechanical failure, short circuiting, or electrochemical abuse. This process releases more than 40 hazardous poisonous gases under high pressure, leading to multiple explosions.

When faced with an electric vehicle fire, it is crucial to have a lithium-ion fire extinguisher like FIREFITE LITHEX readily available. Here are some key safety measures to remember:

- Keep a lithium-ion fire extinguisher on hand and use it at the fire's source.- Stay as far away from the fire's source as possible.- Avoid inhaling the fumes released by the battery explosion.- Evacuate the Electric Vehicle as soon as possible and isolate it.

Proven Effectiveness: FIREFITE LITHEX has undergone rigorous testing, demonstrating successful extinguishing of battery fires in several compelling demos. Its efficiency is set to redefine 'Battery Fire Safety' standards. Here's the Video that proves successful demos of extinguishing battery fires using FIREFITE LITHEX.

Bharati Fire Engineers, founded in 1972 is celebrating its 50 years of service in the fire and safety industry. Currently, in its third generation in this industry, it is also the first company to receive ISO certification and produces more than 1,00,000 extinguishers monthly. With an inhouse R&D Facility the company is currently in partnerships with international innovators to provide specialised technologies. To know more about Bharati Fire Engineers, click on the Link http://bharatifire.com/index.php

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS: EXCITING DISCOUNTS TO EXPRESS OUR GRATITUDE

Contacts:Manager FireFite- LithexNirmalraj Showry+91 8591998713 sales@bharatifire.com

