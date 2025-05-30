New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): In furtherance of the commitment made during the high-level dialogue between India and Chile, the Terms of Reference for negotiating the India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) were signed on May 8, 2025.

According to a release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the first round of negotiations commenced on May 26, 2025, with the Opening Ceremony inaugurated by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal in the presence of the Ambassador of Chile to India, HE Juan Angulo.

During the inauguration, Barthwal emphasised that the agreement would pave the way for a deeper economic partnership and the creation of strengthened global value chains between the two countries.

The next round of negotiations is expected in July/August 2025 and will be preceded by intersessional discussions through virtual conferences to address outstanding issues before the upcoming meeting.

The launch of the CEPA negotiations was welcomed by both nations during the State Visit of the President of Chile, HE Gabriel Boric Font, to India in April 2025 and his meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

President Boric conveyed that India is a priority partner for Chile in the global economy and highlighted the need to explore strategies for enhanced and diversified trade between the two countries.

Both leaders welcomed the initiation of negotiations towards a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial CEPA aimed at achieving deeper economic integration.

The Chilean negotiating team, comprising 17 delegates, was led by Chief Negotiator Pablo Urria, Director for Asia & Oceanic at the Secretariat of International Economic Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile. The Indian delegation was headed by Chief Negotiator Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce.

Discussions during the round were held across 17 thematic tracks including: Trade in Goods, Trade in Services, Movement of Natural Persons, Rules of Origin, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, Technical Barriers to Trade, Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, Initial Provisions and General Definitions, Core and Institutional Provisions, Final Provisions, Transparency, Dispute Settlement, Economic Cooperation, MSMEs, Women's Economic Empowerment, Critical and Strategic Minerals Trade & Sustainable Development, Global Value Chains, Investment Promotion & Cooperation, and Intellectual Property Rights.

The CEPA aims to unlock the full potential of the trade and commercial relationship between India and Chile, boosting employment, bilateral trade, and economic growth. The modalities of negotiation will emerge through stakeholder consultations and industry feedback. Both sides are committed to a gainful and explorative approach to ensure a successful and meaningful agreement. (ANI)

