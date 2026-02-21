New Delhi, February 21: The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi on February 16-20, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence. As per the release, the declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.

Guided by the principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the declaration underlines that the benefits of AI must be shared equitably across humanity. India AI Impact Summit 2026: Wikipedia Co-Founder Jimmy Wales Dismisses ‘Grokepedia’ and AI Rivalry, Cites 8% Traffic Drop As ‘Disaster’.

The summit called for enhanced international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement while respecting national sovereignty. It emphasised advancing AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks and building shared understanding on how AI can serve humanity.

The declaration is structured around seven key pillars, referred to as "Chakras", including democratizing AI resources, promoting economic growth and social good, ensuring secure and trusted AI systems, expanding AI use in science, increasing access for social empowerment, developing human capital, and fostering resilient, innovative and energy-efficient AI systems. India AI Investment: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines Ambitious Global Hub Strategy at AI Impact Summit 2026, Plans USD 200 Billion Infrastructure Investment.

The Summit announced a series of voluntary and collaborative global initiatives, including the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI, the Global AI Impact Commons, and the Trusted AI Commons, aimed at expanding affordable access to AI resources, scaling innovative use cases, and promoting secure and trustworthy AI systems.

The summit also unveiled platforms for scientific collaboration and social empowerment, along with workforce development playbooks and guiding principles to build resilient, energy-efficient AI infrastructure and prepare nations for an AI-driven economy.

The Declaration adopted underscores the role of artificial intelligence in driving economic transformation, promoting open-source and accessible AI ecosystems, and building energy-efficient infrastructure. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to advancing shared global priorities in AI governance through voluntary and non-binding frameworks, with a focus on strengthening international cooperation and translating collective vision into concrete action.

The declaration, endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, is expected to foster long-term partnerships and position AI as a key engine of global economic growth.

