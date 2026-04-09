NewsVoi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9: fischer India continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the construction and installation systems industry with the launch of its new and improved FUS-C Channel--a product engineered to deliver maximum performance. This latest innovation reflects fischer's commitment to bringing superior German technology to the Indian market while aligning closely with the country's growing demand for cost-efficient, high-performance solutions.

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The FUS-C Channel has been designed as the next evolution in mounting rail systems, replacing the existing fischer U-Channel with a more advanced and globally aligned solution. Built with precision engineering and enhanced features, the FUS-C sets new standards in performance, safety, and versatility.

Key highlights of the new FUS-C Channel include:

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* Internationally standardized geometry ensuring compatibility across applications* Tighter tolerances and optimized angular design for enhanced structural safety* Increased serration depth to support higher load-bearing capacity* Comprehensive size availability to meet diverse project requirements* Cost-efficient design without compromising on performance

At the core of this innovation is the introduction of Zinc-Magnesium coating, offering a significant advancement over traditional zinc coatings:

* Superior corrosion resistance for extended durability* No additional treatment required on cutting edges* Higher protection with lesser coating thickness compared to traditional coatings* More economical and environmentally sustainable than conventional galvanization* One versatile solution suitable for multiple applications, simplifying inventory decisions

The FUS-C Channel is not just a product upgrade--it is a strategic move to provide engineers, consultants, and contractors with a reliable, future-ready solution that delivers both performance and value.

fischer India has also inaugurated a new production facility in Bangalore, Karnataka, further strengthening its commitment to the Indian market. The new plant plays a crucial role as an enabler--allowing fischer to respond faster and more effectively to customer needs across India.

Speaking on the occasion, fischer India Managing Director Mr. Mayank Kalra said, "This new facility is a significant step forward in our journey towards building a stronger, more agile fischer India. By enhancing our local manufacturing capabilities, we are not only improving speed and efficiency but also reinforcing our commitment to 'Make in India' for India with German quality standards. This investment reflects our long-term vision of being closer to our customers, supporting their evolving needs, and driving sustainable growth in the construction and installation systems industry."

With the introduction of the FUS-C Channel and the support of local manufacturing, fischer India is well-positioned to offer:

* Faster product availability* Improved service levels and responsiveness* Streamlined supply chains* Consistent global quality with local adaptability

This dual approach--innovation-led product development supported by localized production--demonstrates fischer India's focused strategy to serve the evolving demands of the Indian construction ecosystem.

As infrastructure growth accelerates across the country, fischer's latest offering ensures that customers benefit from cutting-edge technology, cost efficiency, and dependable performance, all delivered with the assurance of a brand that stands for precision, reliability, and innovation.

fischer Building Materials India Private Limited

Ward No. 76, Unit 101, First Level, New No. 3, Old No. 4, Prestige Sigma, Vittal Mallya Rd, Richmond Town, Bengaluru- 560001, Karnataka

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