wo of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) most successful franchises, the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, are set to meet tonight at the National Stadium in Karachi. Match 16 of the 2026 season sees Shaheen Afridi’s fourth-placed Qalandars attempting to break into the top two, while Shadab Khan’s United side looks to extend a two-match winning streak in what remains a tightly contested league table. Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne Release White Dove as Symbol of Peace Ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Pakistan and International Details

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced a landmark broadcast deal for the 11th edition of the league (PSL 11), ensuring wider accessibility across digital and linear platforms.

In Pakistan:

Television: The match will be broadcast live on A Sports, Ten Sports, and PTV Sports. For the first time in PSL history, a dedicated Urdu-language feed is available.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the match live on the Tapmad app and website, as well as the Tamasha app. Walee Technologies serves as the primary digital partner for the 2026–2029 cycle.

International Coverage:

UK: Live coverage is available via Sky Sports Cricket. USA/Canada: Fans can watch the action on Willow TV. Global Streaming: The match is also being streamed on Prime Video and FloLive in select international territories. India: In India, PSL 2026 live streaming is available on Tapmad app and website but users will have to subscribe to the services. Match Timing: The toss is scheduled for 19:00 PKT, with the first ball at 19:30 PKT. Fakhar Zaman's Appeal Against Two-Match Ban in PSL 2026 For Ball Tempering Rejected By PCB Committee .



Match Fact

Category Detail Fixture Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Date Thursday, 9 April 2026 Venue National Stadium, Karachi Kick-off Time 15:00 IST / 14:30 PKT TV (UK) ARY Digital (Sky 748) Streaming (UK) ARY Plus / Tapmad TV (Pakistan) A Sports / PTV Sports / Ten Sports Broadcaster (Streaming) Tapmad

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Preview

Lahore Qalandars enter this fixture with momentum after a narrow victory over Multan Sultans in a rain-curtailed match. The defending champions have relied heavily on their potent pace attack, led by Afridi and Haris Rauf. However, they face an Islamabad United side that has found its rhythm after a slow start, recently securing dominant wins over Quetta and Rawalpindi.

The Karachi pitch is expected to favour the batters, though the early afternoon start may offer some swing for the new-ball bowlers. With both teams tied at 11 wins apiece in their head-to-head history, tonight’s encounter is a pivotal battle for mid-season supremacy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).