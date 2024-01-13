PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 13: Flamingo Transworld being one of the best travel agencies in Ahmedabad, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Europe Summer Group Tour 2024. Europe Tour Packages are designed for the modern explorer seeking a perfect blend of culture, breathtaking landscapes and entertainment at the same time. And hence, this tour promises to be the adventure of a lifetime.

Key Highlights:

1. Multinational Exploration: Traverse through multiple countries, each offering its unique charm. From the romantic streets of Paris to the historical marvels of Rome, this tour describes the essence of Europe.

2. Local Immersion: Dive deep into local cultures with authentic experiences. Indulge in culinary delights, indulge yourself in traditional festivities, and engage with locals to gain a genuine understanding of each destination.

3. Iconic Landmarks: Witness the majesty of Europe's most famous landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum, and the enchanting canals of Venice. Every day brings a new iconic site to explore.

4. Scenic Landscapes: Be captivated by the natural beauty of Europe. From the picturesque landscapes of the Swiss Alps, to the amazing beaches of Greece, and lakeside villages of Austria, travellers will surely witness the mesmerising beauty of Europe

5. Comfortable Accommodations: Rest, rejuvenate and make the most of your holidays at some of the best and luxurious accommodations. It will enhance your overall travel experience and make you feel at ease.

6. Expert Tour Managers: With a team of young and enthusiastic tour leaders Flamingo will make your trip hassle-free. The tour leaders will provide you with the insights into the history, art, and culture of each destination.

7. Small Group Size: Small group size will ensure you with a personalised experience as the group Tours are all about flexibility, easier navigation, and a good opportunity to connect with fellow travellers.

Europe Group Tour 2024 Packages and Information

1. Switzerland By Rail 08 Nights/09 Days - Fixed Departure

2. Eastern Europe By Van 09 Nights/10 Days - Fixed Departure

3. Charismatic Croatia 06 Nights/07 Days - Fixed Departure

4. Scandinavia by Private Vehicle 14 Nights/15 Days - Fixed Departure

5. Norwegian Fjord & Iceland Cruise 11 Nights/12 Days -Fixed Departure

For more information about Europe Group Tour, detailed itineraries, and to book your spot on the Europe Summer Group Tour 2024, please visit www.flamingotravels.co.in/

Contact Information:

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Siddharth ShahBusiness Development Manager, Strategy

world@flamingotravels.co.in +91 98250 81806

