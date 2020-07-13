Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13, (ANI/PRNewswire): FlowerAura acts as a binding thread between brothers and sisters, this Raksha Bandhan. It expanded its wings internationally in 29 countries, thereby facilitating brothers and sisters with express rakhi deliveries across the globe.

There's less than a month left in Raksha Bandhan celebrations. FlowerAura is all geared up for the festivity.

For over a decade, FlowerAura has been binding brothers and sisters in the bond of love and protection over its seamless rakhi delivery across the nation. This Raksha Bandhan, it has moved internationally.

For 2020 Raksha Bandhan celebrations, FlowerAura is providing rakhi online delivery services in 29 International countries. Now, sisters will be able to send their love rolled over rakhi threads to their brothers living in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Qatar, UAE, Europe, and other countries abroad.

"FlowerAura always holds in high regards the emotions and sentiments of its customers. We believe in delivering smiles through our tokens. The overwhelming response from rakhi deliveries in a few International countries the past year has encouraged us to expand our wings to 29 countries. Our customer's faith in our services has been a major motivating factor. Likewise, this year also, our aim is to connect brother's and sisters disconnected by the geographical boundaries," said Himanshu Chawla, Co-Founder of FlowerAura.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 collection of FlowerAura includes choices such as designer rakhi, kundan rakhi, peacock rakhi, silver rakhi, rakhi bracelet, eco-friendly rakhi, personalised rakhi, and kids rakhi.

The exclusive kid's rakhi incorporates options, such as Chotta Bheem rakhi, Jerry rakhi, Motu-Patlu rakhi, Pooh rakhi, Pikachu rakhi, and other varities of cartoon rakhi.

FlowerAura always boasts of an eclectic rakhi range; this year is no different. Along with single rakhi options, the portal has on offer rakhi sets of two, three, four, and five. Then, one can also buy from them bhaiya-bhabhi rakhi sets, and rakhi combos of chocolates, dry-fruits, sweets, Signature boxes, and plants.

Keeping up with the Raksha Bandhan rituals and traditions, FlowerAura has a dedicated section of rakhi gift for brother such as chocolate hampers, personalised combos, grooming products, greeting cards, flowers, cakes, etc. And, brothers can shop for rakhi return gifts for sister as well from the choicest collection of jewellery, tote bags, perfumes, beauty baskets, etc.

So, anything and everything that a brother and sister desire to order for Raksha Bandhan is available at FlowerAura and can be sent overseas from any Indian corner within the budget.

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, FlowerAura has taken all the preventive measures for the safety of its customers because to them, the customer means everything. Sanitizing of products and contactless delivery of rakhi is being observed by FlowerAura because 'viruses don't infect emotions'.

