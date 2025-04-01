VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, has secured significant order from Reloto Automation Solutions Private Limited.

The company has secured an order worth Rs14.59 Cr (excluding GST) from Reloto Automation Solutions Private Limited for the manufacturing, supply, and delivery of lighting and fixtures. This domestic commercial order will be executed over the next year. The contract underscores the company's expertise in delivering high-quality, technologically advanced lighting solutions tailored to diverse applications. With a commitment to precision and durability, this order is expected to enhance Focus Lighting's revenue stream and strengthen its position as one of the leading providers in the industry while expanding its market presence.

Commenting on the development, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "We are delighted to secure another significant order from Reloto Automation Solutions, further strengthening our business relationship. With a previous order of Rs5.72 Cr already in place, this new contract reaffirms the trust in our expertise and our commitment to delivering high-quality, technologically advanced lighting solutions. Also, the recent order received from Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, further demonstrating our capability to cater to large-scale and diverse lighting projects.

Such repeat business reflects our ability to consistently meet client expectations with precision, innovation, and reliability. This order not only adds to our revenue growth but also reinforces our position as a preferred partner in the industry. With our strong manufacturing capabilities and focus on excellence, we are confident of delivering outstanding results and further expanding our market presence."

