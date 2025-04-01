Mumbai, April 1: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide just a day after her 24-year-old boyfriend ended his life following a dispute over a proposed live-in relationship in Palghar's Naigaon. The couple, who had been together for a year, faced mounting pressure as the man urged the girl to leave her family home and move in with him.

On Saturday night, after a heated argument at his residence, the boyfriend threatened to end his life if she did not agree to his demands, Hindustan Times reported. Believing it to be an emotional outburst, the girl left, only to find out the next day that he had hanged himself.

Devastated by the news and overwhelmed with guilt, the girl struggled to cope. Despite her family's attempts to console her, she felt responsible for his death. Later that evening, while her mother was away discussing the tragedy with relatives, the girl also took her life in a similar manner.

The police have registered cases of accidental death in both incidents and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic case.

In another incident, a 41-year-old Mumbai-based animator allegedly died by suicide inside a hotel room and blamed his wife and her aunt for taking the drastic step in a note that he posted on his company's website. Nishant Tripathi was found hanging at a hotel in Vile Parle, where he moved a few days ago, allegedly due to harassment by his wife, Apoorva Pareek.

