Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI/PR Newswire): EnrichVideo, a leading provider of customer engagement technologies for the financial services industry, today announced that Umesh Kulkarni has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Umesh is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience and has led technology and product teams in diverse areas from datacom, mobility to consumer apps. In his new role as CTO, he will oversee the development and execution of EnrichVideo's product and technology roadmap. "I am happy to welcome my longtime friend and my former co-founder from NewsHunt. He is a technology leader with proven abilities of building industry first innovative products and solutions," said Chandu Sohoni, CEO, EnrichVideo.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Football Match in IST.

"Umesh's expertise and vast experience will help us scale faster and more effectively towards building great client engagement products for the enterprise customers we serve," added Chandu.

As somebody with the entrepreneurial spirit combined with the passion for building complex products from the ground up and scaling them, Umesh is an innovator in several technologies and products including mobile apps, multimedia, content aggregation, social networks, data analytics, machine learning, and personalization. He joins EnrichVideo after more than 13+ years at DailyHunt that he helped build from the early days as CTO and later as Head of Strategic initiatives. Recently he led the product team at Koo, India's leading social network platform driving features on multilingual, multimedia experiences, ML driven recommendations and topics.

Also Read | ICC 2022 Women’s World Cup Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

"I am thrilled to join the EnrichVideo team at such an exciting juncture. The vision and opportunity to scale EnrichVideo to serve world-class enterprises and solve their customer engagement challenges has captured my interest," said Umesh of his new role. He continued, "The EnrichVideo team has a great culture and I am looking forward to leading and mentoring this team of smart engineers."

EnrichVideo works with some of the top banks and wealth management firms in the APAC region. For more information on EnrichVideo, please visit enrichvideo.com.

EnrichVideo is transforming the way financial institutions like banks and wealth management firms are engaging with their HNWI clients. EnrichVideo offers scalable and on-demand solutions for creating engaging client experiences like personalized and interactive videos, visual stories, short articles, and client communities.

Combining deep domain knowledge and technology expertise, the platform brings a complete solution designed for financial institutions to take care of client engagement. The platform learns and improves from client behaviors and brings deep client insights.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752455/enrichvideo_Logo.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)