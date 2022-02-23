The 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup will be the 12th edition of the premier tournament in Women’s cricket. The competition is scheduled to be held in New Zealand from March 04, 2022, to April 03, 2022. The Women’s World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in the February-March window in 2021 but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, you can download the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup 2022 PDF schedule from here. Note, all times are in IST. Mithali Raj Confident of India Doing Well in Women’s World Cup 2022.
New Zealand secured a place in the tournament by being the host nation and four other places were taken by the teams qualifying from the ICC Women’s Championship. The remaining three spots were set to be filled by teams from World Cup Qualifiers but after it was postponed, the slots went to the teams on the basis of Women’s ODI rankings. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Former South Africa All-Rounder Shandre Fritz Among Match Officials for WC.
2022 ICC Women’s World Cup Schedule
|Match No
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|March 04
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|06:30 AM
|Bay Oval
|2
|March 05
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|03:30 AM
|University Oval
|3
|March 05
|Australia vs England
|06:30 AM
|Seddon Park
|4
|March 06
|Pakistan vs India
|06:30 AM
|Bay Oval
|5
|March 07
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|03:30 AM
|University Oval
|6
|March 08
|Australia vs Pakistan
|06:30 AM
|Bay Oval
|7
|March 09
|West Indies vs England
|03:30 AM
|University Oval
|8
|March 10
|New Zealand vs India
|06:30 AM
|Seddon Park
|9
|March 11
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|06:30 AM
|Bay Oval
|10
|March 12
|West Indies vs India
|06:30 AM
|Seddon Park
|11
|March 13
|New Zealand vs Australia
|03:30 AM
|Basin Reserve
|12
|March 14
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|03:30 AM
|Seddon Park
|13
|March 14
|South Africa vs England
|06:30 AM
|Bay Oval
|14
|March 15
|Australia vs West Indies
|03:30 AM
|Basin Reserve
|15
|March 16
|England vs India
|06:30 AM
|Bay Oval
|16
|March 17
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|06:30 AM
|Seddon Park
|17
|March 18
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|03:30 AM
|Bay Oval
|18
|March 19
|India vs Australia
|06:30 AM
|Eden Park
|19
|March 20
|New Zealand vs England
|03:30 AM
|Eden Park
|20
|March 21
|West Indies vs Pakistan
|06:30 AM
|Seddon Park
|21
|March 22
|South Africa vs Australia
|03:30 AM
|Basin Reserve
|22
|March 22
|India Bangladesh
|06:30 PM
|Seddon Park
|23
|March 24
|South Africa vs West Indies
|03:30 PM
|Basin Reserve
|24
|March 24
|England vs Pakistan
|06:30 PM
|Hagley Oval
|25
|March 25
|Bangladesh vs Australia
|03:30 PM
|Basin Reserve
|26
|March 26
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|03:30 AM
|Hagley Oval
|27
|March 27
|England vs Bangladesh
|03:30 AM
|Basin Reserve
|28
|March 27
|India vs South Africa
|06:30 AM
|Hagley Oval
|29
|March 30
|Semifinal 1
|03:30 AM
|Basin Reserve
|30
|March 31
|Semifinal 2
|06:30 AM
|Hagley Oval
|31
|April 3
|Final
|06:30 AM
|Hagley Oval
Australia are the most successful team in the history of the Women’s World Cup, having won the competition a record six times. England have the next best performance with three title wins while New Zealand have won it once. Only these three teams have ever lifted the World Cup.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2022 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).