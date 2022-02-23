The 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup will be the 12th edition of the premier tournament in Women’s cricket. The competition is scheduled to be held in New Zealand from March 04, 2022, to April 03, 2022. The Women’s World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in the February-March window in 2021 but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, you can download the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup 2022 PDF schedule from here. Note, all times are in IST. Mithali Raj Confident of India Doing Well in Women’s World Cup 2022.

New Zealand secured a place in the tournament by being the host nation and four other places were taken by the teams qualifying from the ICC Women’s Championship. The remaining three spots were set to be filled by teams from World Cup Qualifiers but after it was postponed, the slots went to the teams on the basis of Women’s ODI rankings. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Former South Africa All-Rounder Shandre Fritz Among Match Officials for WC.

2022 ICC Women’s World Cup Schedule

Match No Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue 1 March 04 New Zealand vs West Indies 06:30 AM Bay Oval 2 March 05 Bangladesh vs South Africa 03:30 AM University Oval 3 March 05 Australia vs England 06:30 AM Seddon Park 4 March 06 Pakistan vs India 06:30 AM Bay Oval 5 March 07 New Zealand vs Bangladesh 03:30 AM University Oval 6 March 08 Australia vs Pakistan 06:30 AM Bay Oval 7 March 09 West Indies vs England 03:30 AM University Oval 8 March 10 New Zealand vs India 06:30 AM Seddon Park 9 March 11 Pakistan vs South Africa 06:30 AM Bay Oval 10 March 12 West Indies vs India 06:30 AM Seddon Park 11 March 13 New Zealand vs Australia 03:30 AM Basin Reserve 12 March 14 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 03:30 AM Seddon Park 13 March 14 South Africa vs England 06:30 AM Bay Oval 14 March 15 Australia vs West Indies 03:30 AM Basin Reserve 15 March 16 England vs India 06:30 AM Bay Oval 16 March 17 New Zealand vs South Africa 06:30 AM Seddon Park 17 March 18 Bangladesh vs West Indies 03:30 AM Bay Oval 18 March 19 India vs Australia 06:30 AM Eden Park 19 March 20 New Zealand vs England 03:30 AM Eden Park 20 March 21 West Indies vs Pakistan 06:30 AM Seddon Park 21 March 22 South Africa vs Australia 03:30 AM Basin Reserve 22 March 22 India Bangladesh 06:30 PM Seddon Park 23 March 24 South Africa vs West Indies 03:30 PM Basin Reserve 24 March 24 England vs Pakistan 06:30 PM Hagley Oval 25 March 25 Bangladesh vs Australia 03:30 PM Basin Reserve 26 March 26 New Zealand vs Pakistan 03:30 AM Hagley Oval 27 March 27 England vs Bangladesh 03:30 AM Basin Reserve 28 March 27 India vs South Africa 06:30 AM Hagley Oval 29 March 30 Semifinal 1 03:30 AM Basin Reserve 30 March 31 Semifinal 2 06:30 AM Hagley Oval 31 April 3 Final 06:30 AM Hagley Oval

Australia are the most successful team in the history of the Women’s World Cup, having won the competition a record six times. England have the next best performance with three title wins while New Zealand have won it once. Only these three teams have ever lifted the World Cup.

