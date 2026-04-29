Business News | Fredun Pharmaceuticals Expands Manufacturing Base with Fifth Facility at Palghar

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE - FREDUN | 539730), one of India's leading pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing companies with a diversified presence across generics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, mobility, and animal healthcare products, has announced the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Palghar, Maharashtra, marking the addition of its fifth facility.

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Manufacturing Expansion Highlights

- 40,000 sq. ft. New Facility AddedMarks a significant step in the Company's expansion journey; expected to be operational by October 2026.

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- 50,000 sq. ft. Planned Expansion

To be undertaken under strategic growth initiatives.

- Supports Key Product CategoriesVeterinary products, supportive nutraceuticals, and pharmaceutical formulations.

- Expected Operational Benefits

Enhanced efficiency, improved production scalability, and the ability to meet growing domestic and international demand.

- Stronger Manufacturing Footprint

Integration with existing facilities strengthens presence across the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.

The Company remains committed to maintaining high standards of quality, compliance, and innovation while strengthening its position as a leading manufacturing partner in the healthcare industry.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said: "As our business continues to expand, we are gradually strengthening our manufacturing footprint to stay aligned with our requirements. With opportunities opening up across our key segments, our focus remains on building a stronger and more scalable foundation."

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