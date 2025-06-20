PNN

New Delhi [India], June 20: In a country where cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness, the greatest tragedy is not the condition itself, but the lack of awareness around its modern treatment options.

Also Read | Morning Walk Turns Tragic: Speeding Car Mows Down 3 Women on Morning Walk in Bihar's Motihari.

Cataract surgery today has evolved far beyond conventional methods. With the advent of phacoemulsification and femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery, the procedure is now bladeless, stitchless, and completed in under 20 minutes. What's more, the focus has shifted from just restoring sight to enhancing visual quality and lifestyle.

A key part of this evolution is the role of Intraocular Lenses (IOLs). Once a basic replacement for the clouded natural lens, today's IOLs are customisable, high-performance, and lifestyle-driven. Whether it's monofocal lenses for distance vision, multifocal or trifocal IOLs for complete spectacle independence, or toric lenses for correcting astigmatism, the right IOL can transform how a patient sees the world post-surgery.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2025 Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Makes Test Debut, Given Test Cap by Cheteshwar Pujara.

At Centre for Sight, we lead this precision-driven transformation by offering the latest lens technologies, supported by deep diagnostics and tailored surgical planning. For us, the goal isn't just to remove the cataract, it's to help patients read again, drive confidently, and live fully.

But none of this matters if people continue to fear surgery or believe it's only needed in "advanced stages." That mindset belongs to the past. Today, early, proactive treatment ensures better outcomes and protects independence in ageing.

As we mark Cataract Awareness Month, the message is simple: innovation is here. What we need now is awareness.

Watch Dr. Mahipal S. Sachdev bust common myths about cataract on Cataract Awareness Day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS1V8OnfKZk

Don't compromise on your vision. Trust the experts.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)