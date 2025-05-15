From Canvas to Crores: Kalpraag's Artistic Leap Toward the Rs100 Cr League

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: In a sea of safe, symmetrical designs and muted palettes that dominate Indian ethnic wear, Kalpraag has risen like a splash of colour on a sepia-toned canvas. What started as a niche menswear brand with a quirky sense of style has now blossomed into a cultural extravaganza--one that reimagines ethnic fashion as a bold medium of self-expression.

Also Read | 1xBet Grows Active Players in India by 68% Thanks to Portfolio Expansion and Marketing Efforts.

Founded by Mayank Jain, Kalpraag isn't just selling kurtas or sherwanis--it's telling stories, reviving artistry, and reintroducing fun into a segment often bound by formality and tradition. With relentless dedication and constant innovation, Kalpraag is now striving to open 7 more locations and expand operations to reach the Rs100 crore revenue mark within the next 3 years. And while most success stories are told in numbers, Kalpraag's is better told in textures, threads, and the language of design.

Rewriting the Rulebook: From Canvas to Kurtas

Also Read | May 15 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on May 15.

When Mayank started Kalpraag, he had a keen eye for art, an instinct for what was missing in the market, and a rebellious streak that refused to blend in.

"I was tired of seeing the same paisley motifs, the same maroon-and-gold combos. Men's ethnic wear looked like it was stuck in a loop," says Mayank.

So he flipped the script.

From gorgeous kurtas to majestic kurta-bundi sets, Kalpraag's pieces were instantly distinctive. But more importantly, they resonated with a younger generation of Indian men who wanted their clothes to reflect their personalities--quirky, confident, and culturally rooted.

The collections are unapologetically intricate and unafraid to spark a reaction. And yet, there's a fine line between gimmicky and groundbreaking, and Kalpraag manages to stay firmly in the latter territory thanks to one crucial element--artistry.

Each piece is illustrated with passion before it becomes a wearable garment. Kalpraag's designs begin their life as artwork, crafted in-house with stories behind every motif. That artistic integrity is part of what's made Kalpraag such a magnetic brand.

Design Meets Discipline: How Kalpraag Balanced Scale with Soul

Creativity, no doubt, is Kalpraag's engine. But execution is its fuel.

One of the biggest challenges for any design-led brand is maintaining quality and exclusivity while scaling up. Most labels either compromise on detailing or switch to low-quality fabrics to save costs. Kalpraag did neither.

Their solution? A hybrid production model that merges tech-enabled efficiency with old-school tailoring finesse.

Kalpraag offers custom-fit ethnic wear delivered in under seven days--a remarkable feat in a category that typically needs weeks for bespoke tailoring. This speed hasn't come at the cost of intricacy. The brand has invested heavily in streamlining operations and maintaining quality.

"We didn't want to be just another fast-fashion brand. But we also didn't want people waiting 45 days for their outfits. So we re-engineered the back-end," Mayank explains.

This commitment to balancing art with agility has earned Kalpraag a loyal customer base--ranging from grooms-to-be in small-town India to international buyers from across the globe.

Creating a Cultural Shift: The New Language of Men's Fashion

Beyond the business, Kalpraag is rewriting something bigger--the language of masculinity in fashion.

In India, men's ethnic wear has traditionally been confined to weddings or religious ceremonies. Kalpraag's bold patterns, dramatic embroidery, and artistic themes are pushing the boundaries of where, when, and how Indian men can wear ethnic outfits.

It's a cultural shift in motion.

Their pieces have found fans in actors, musicians, and even athletes who wear Kalpraag not just for red carpet moments, but for music videos, brand campaigns, and even casual outings. Kalpraag became a viral sensation, making its way into hip-hop videos and festival wardrobes alike.

What makes Kalpraag stand out is its ability to blend pop culture with heritage. From Mughal art inspirations to street-style mashups, Kalpraag is decoding Indian tradition for a generation raised on Instagram and indie rap.

And the audience has responded in kind. Kalpraag has grown a passionate fanbase who don't just wear the brand--they follow its journey, interact with its design process, and share its ethos of confident individuality.

The Future is Fearless, and Fashionable

Kalpraag is not a brand that plays by the rulebook--and that's precisely why it's winning.

At a time when brands often dilute their identity to appeal to broader markets, Kalpraag has doubled down on its niche: bold, artistic, boundary-pushing ethnic wear for the modern man. Its journey is that of a trend-setting powerhouse and proves that in a world of mass manufacturing, authenticity still sells--and scales.

As Kalpraag continues to evolve--with 7 new stores in the pipeline and a bold vision to reach Rs100 crore in revenue within the next 3 years--one thing is clear: it's not just changing fashion, it's changing how fashion feels.

Bold. Artistic. Proudly Indian.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)