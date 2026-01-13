VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 13: As the nation celebrates Makar Sankranti--a festival deeply associated with charity and compassion--Narayan Seva Sansthan has transformed tradition into tangible action by launching a nationwide humanitarian service drive for 2026, aimed at bringing warmth, food and dignity to thousands of underprivileged individuals across India.

Drawing from the cultural belief that true celebration lies in selfless giving, the organisation has rolled out a large-scale initiative focused on persons with disabilities, economically weaker families, daily wage workers and orphans, particularly those battling harsh winter conditions. The Sansthan emphasised that timely support--whether a warm blanket or a nutritious meal--can make a life-changing difference for vulnerable communities.

"President Prashant Agarwal" said the initiative reflects the belief that festivals should be celebrated through service.

"Makar Sankranti reminds us that true celebration lies in sharing. Through this drive, "we want to ensure that no one is left hungry or exposed to the cold," he said. He added that "under the campaign, Narayan Seva has set a target to distribute 100 quintals of maize, 50,000 blankets and sweaters, and 51,000 meal plates across multiple states."

Winter relief camps and food distribution programmes are underway in multiple cities. In the national capital, the drive is being implemented in several localities, while similar initiatives are being carried out in more than 28 cities nationwide, ensuring that assistance reaches people where it is needed the most. Through these coordinated efforts, thousands of beneficiaries are expected to receive meals and protection from the cold.

The Makar Sankranti service drive stands as a reflection of Sansthan's enduring belief that social change begins with collective participation, reaffirming its commitment to humanitarian values, inclusive welfare and grassroots impact across India.

