PNN

New Delhi [India], April 29: There is a simple test for any SEO agency worth hiring: can they rank their own website? It sounds obvious, but most agencies quietly fail it. Tangence India passed - ranking for some of the most competitive search terms like SEO Services, SEO Packages, etc. in the digital marketing industry, and then using that same playbook to do the same for their clients.

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What made this remarkable was not luck or a large budget. It was the fact that Tangence, a lean, focused agency, had managed to appear on the first page of Google for searches that thousands of businesses make every month when they are ready to invest in growing their online presence. These are searches dominated by big directories, global agencies, and established players with years of head start. Breaking through that noise takes more than good intentions.

This is the story of how they did it. And it is also the story of why that achievement, as impressive as it is, is only one chapter in a much bigger shift happening in the world of search.

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The Honest Problem Most Agencies Never Talk About

Here is something the digital marketing industry rarely admits: many agencies that sell SEO struggle to rank on Google themselves. The work for clients always takes priority. Internal growth gets pushed aside. And the agency's own website quietly sits on page three, four, or beyond.

Tangence India made a deliberate choice to be different.

"If we are asking clients to trust us with their online visibility, we need to prove we can build our own," the agency's leadership has said. "Ranking for terms like 'SEO services' or 'SEO packages' is not a vanity exercise for us. It is our most honest proof of work."

These are not easy keywords to rank for. When a business types "SEO services" into Google, they are ready to hire someone. That buying intent means these searches are fiercely competitive, dominated by large directories, established agencies with years of history, and international companies with enormous resources.

Breaking into that space required a clear strategy, patience, and a willingness to do the hard work.

Getting the Basics Right: Making the Website Work for Google and for PeopleBefore writing a single blog post or reaching out to a single publication, Tangence focused on something unglamorous but essential: making sure their website itself was in good shape.

Think of it like preparing a shop before opening. The signage needs to be clear, the layout needs to make sense, and the experience needs to be smooth. On the internet, this translates to how fast a website loads, how easy it is to navigate, and whether Google can read and understand what the site is about.

Google has a set of standards for good website experiences, things like how quickly a page loads on a phone, whether content jumps around while loading, and how responsive the site feels. According to Google's own research, websites that meet these standards are significantly less likely to lose visitors before the page even finishes loading. For a business trying to compete on high-demand searches, this matters more than most people realise.

Tangence also organised its website content in a logical, connected way. Rather than having random pages scattered across the site, they built a structured content system, a main page on SEO services, supported by related articles and guides on specific topics. Everything linked to everything else in a way that made sense, both for visitors and for search engines trying to understand what the site was about.

Content That Actually Helps People And Ranks Because of It

A few years ago, a common SEO tactic was to stuff as many keywords as possible into an article, regardless of whether the content was actually good. That approach no longer works and for good reason.

Google made a significant shift in how it evaluates content. The question is no longer just "does this page mention the right words?" The question is now, "is this page genuinely useful to someone who lands on it?"

This change rewarded agencies like Tangence that had always believed in creating content with real substance. Their blog posts and guides were not generic overviews copied from other sources. They were written by people who actually do SEO work, drawing on real campaign data and real client experiences. When Tangence wrote about how to improve search rankings, it was because their team had done exactly that, and they could show the numbers to prove it.

This kind of content does something valuable: it earns trust. Not just from readers, but from other websites, journalists, and publishers who begin to reference it. When a respected industry publication links to your content because it found it genuinely useful and not because you paid for it, that is one of the strongest signals a website can send to Google.

Building Credibility the Right Way: Getting Others to Vouch for YouIn the world of search, links from other websites to yours act like votes of confidence. The more reputable the website linking to you, the more that vote counts.

But not all links are equal, and not all link-building strategies are ethical. Buying links, using link farms, or tricking websites into linking to you can result in Google penalties that do the opposite of what you intended.

Tangence took a different path. They invested in producing original research, reports on how Indian businesses were using digital marketing, analyses of trends in the industry, and commentary that journalists and editors found worth referencing. These pieces appeared in news platforms, trade publications, and business media. Each mention built their reputation. Each link strengthened their standing in Google's eyes.

They also built genuine relationships with other businesses in the digital space, web designers, software companies, and marketing consultancies, where sharing each other's useful content made sense for both parties.

The result was a growing network of credibility that no shortcut could replicate. By the time their rankings for "SEO services" and "SEO packages" consolidated, Tangence had earned that visibility rather than manufactured it.

A Shift That Changed Everything: When Google Started Answering Instead of ListingEven as Tangence was succeeding at traditional search optimisation, something significant was happening to Google itself.

Not long ago, searching for something online always led to the same outcome: a list of blue links. You clicked one, read the page, found your answer, and went back if needed. Simple.

That model is quietly being replaced.

Today, when you search for many things on Google, you are increasingly likely to see a direct answer at the very top of the page, sometimes generated by an AI, sometimes pulled from a featured summary. You get what you need without clicking anything at all.

Research shows that nearly 60% of Google searches in major markets now end without anyone clicking a link. People find their answer right there on the results page. For businesses that have invested heavily in getting to the top of those results, this creates a real challenge: you can rank number one and still lose the visitor to an AI-generated summary that appeared above you.

In 2024, Google launched what it calls "AI Overviews", a feature that places an AI-written answer at the very top of search results for millions of queries. Industry data suggests these AI summaries were appearing in more than a third of all Google searches within months of launch.

The fundamental question for any business with an online presence shifted. It was no longer just: How do we rank on Google? It became: How do we become the source that Google's AI or ChatGPT, or any other AI assistant, uses when it constructs its answer?

Three Layers of Modern Search: SEO, AEO, and GEOTo understand where digital marketing is heading, it helps to think of search optimisation as having three connected layers, each building on the last.

- The first layer is traditional SEO - Search Engine Optimisation. This is the foundation. It covers all the work that makes a website findable on Google: the right content, a well-structured site, and good links from other websites. This has not gone away. If anything, it matters more than ever, because everything else is built on top of it.

- The second layer is AEO - Answer Engine Optimisation. This emerged as voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa became popular. When someone asks their phone a question out loud, they expect a direct spoken answer, not a list of links. AEO is the practice of writing content in a way that directly and clearly answers specific questions, so that these voice assistants and AI tools can pull from it confidently. It means writing in plain language, structuring content around real questions people ask, and providing clear, concise answers.

- The third layer is GEO - Generative Engine Optimisation. This is the newest frontier, and it is rapidly becoming essential. As AI assistants like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity become common research tools, people are increasingly asking them questions rather than typing into a search bar. These AI systems generate answers by drawing on content from across the internet and they favour sources that are credible, well-organised, and frequently cited by others.

Tangence India began preparing for this shift before most agencies had even heard the term GEO. Their view was straightforward: the tools people use to search are changing, but what those tools are looking for trustworthy, genuinely useful, well-sourced information remains the same. Build that, and you will be found, regardless of whether the search happens on Google, a voice assistant, or an AI chatbot.

The New Goal: Being the Source AI TrustsHere is a useful way to think about how AI search works. When you ask ChatGPT, "which SEO agency in India should I consider?", the AI does not randomly generate an answer. It draws on content it has learned from articles, guides, research, and reviews, and it leans on sources that have consistently been cited, referenced, and regarded as reliable by others.

If your business has spent years producing genuine, expert content that other people have linked to and referenced, you are far more likely to be part of that answer. If your business has done the bare minimum, a thin website with a few pages and no real substance, you will likely be invisible.

Tangence India understood this and built their content strategy accordingly. Every article, guide, or report they published was designed not just to rank on Google, but to be the kind of source that deserves to be referenced. Original data. Real-world examples. Clear explanations. Expert perspectives that could not be found just anywhere.

The goal was simple: to be the agency that, when someone or some AI goes looking for expertise in search marketing in India, Tangence is naturally part of the answer.

How People Search Has Changed TooOne more shift worth understanding: the way people phrase their searches has changed significantly.

A few years ago, most people typed short, clipped phrases into Google. "SEO agency Delhi." "Best digital marketing." Today, especially with voice search and AI assistants becoming more common, people ask full questions in natural language. "Which is the best SEO agency for a small business in Delhi?" "How do I get my business to appear on Google?"

The intent behind these searches is the same. But the words are completely different and content that only works for the short, clipped version will miss the conversational, question-based version entirely.

Tangence built its content to work for both. Their guides and articles answer real questions in plain language, the way a knowledgeable person would explain something to a friend. This approach serves readers well. It also serves the AI systems that increasingly process and relay those answers.

What This Means for Businesses in IndiaIndia has over 800 million internet users, and that number continues to grow. AI-powered tools are becoming part of everyday life for a rapidly increasing share of that population. The businesses that build genuine digital credibility now, through quality content, consistent online presence, and smart search strategy, will have a significant head start as these tools become mainstream.

The rules of search are not getting simpler. But the underlying principle has not changed: be genuinely useful, be trustworthy, and be findable wherever people are looking.

Tangence India's own journey, from ranking on Google for competitive terms to preparing for an AI-driven search future, reflects exactly this principle. They did not chase shortcuts. They built real credibility, produced real content, and adapted to real changes in how search works. And they applied all of that to their clients as well as to themselves.

The Bottom LineSearch has changed dramatically in a short period of time. The blue links that defined Google for two decades are now just one part of a much wider picture that includes AI-generated answers, voice assistants, and conversational search.

For businesses, this means that being visible online is no longer just about having a website that Google ranks. It is about being a trusted source of information that AI systems draw on, that voice assistants reference, and that people genuinely find helpful when they are making decisions.

Tangence India has navigated this shift thoughtfully, building their own search presence the hard way, developing expertise across all three layers of modern search, and positioning itself as a resource that the industry genuinely values.

In a world where search keeps changing, that kind of credibility is not just useful. It is everything.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)