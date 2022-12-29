From Spark to Inferno: The Rise of Animated Times in the World of Entertainment

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/ATK): It all started with a spark of imagination and a desire to bring the world's most popular cultural sensations within reach of the everyday person. Fast forward to today, and that spark has grown into a fiery inferno of success known as Animated Times. Founded by Amir Syed, a man from Lucknow, India, this larger-than-life business has spread its wings from its humble beginnings to every corner of the globe.

Amir Syed built a reach of over 6 million followers on Facebook using his business acumen related to the world of entertainment news. A content marketer, digital media strategist, and businessman, Amir Syed now oversees and manages Facebook accounts with over 20 million followers. Collaborating with numerous content websites like FandomWire then brought him further reach into the world of entertainment media and digital content.

Established in 2017, Syed's content production company, Animated Times, stands apart in the saturated field of comic book news, popular culture phenomenon, and celebrity culture. Animated Times has now become a one-stop shop for all things equally sensational as well as nerdy. However, much like his vision that centers around comic book superheroes. Starting off in 2017 with a motley 12-member crew, Syed now cuts a direct path aimed toward the USD 7.14 billion worth comic-book industry.

When encountered with questions about his dream metamorphosing into a viral content-producing goliath, Syed claims, the success of Animated Times "is because of the strong community building around the niche." The world currently is at the height of engorging comic-book adaptations faster than the creators can manufacture them. And Syed's website exploits the era's demand by offering millions of fans the opportunity to engage daily with Facebook pages like Official Avengers Group, Marvel DC, and Everything Nerdy. The idea is brilliant in terms of both economy and people's need to be en garde about all things trending.

Animated Times' host country, India, not only consistently ranks among the top 5 biggest contributors to both Marvel and DC box-office collections but is also one of the biggest markets for superhero movies in Asia after China, Japan, and South Korea. And as such, in the course of the past few years, the proliferation of CBM franchises into modern day pop-culture has boosted Syed's well-timed company into a stratospheric height of success.

The businessman witnessed the potential of advancing the company's content production capacity as well as keeping the business costs low.

Currently, Animated Times holds the record of being India's first reporter on anime, and like the ever-expanding genre itself, AT has cultivated a growing mass-media following.

Now, Syed wants to extend his venture beyond the peripheries of India and in the years ahead, plans to take the world by storm.

