The music industry is full of musical geniuses who leave no stone unturned to give us some smashing songs every now and then. They are like a soothsayer, who can predict our mood which tends to change 24 frames per second, literally! No matter what mood we are, there’s a song for everything and everyone. One time we’d just deep dive into the emotions of the songs allowing the lyrics to stab us and the other time pull up our boots to set the dance floor in our friend’s house party on fire. You name it and Bollywood has it. Luckily, the jukebox of 2022 had a blend of both.

So, today, we’ve compiled 7 of the finest Hindi songs of 2022 from all genres that you should add to your playlist and keep your playlist updated ASAP. Check the list here:

Tujhe Pyaar Karta Hoon

The latest Hindi song from Freddy is something which will make you fall in love all over again. Lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Raghav Chaitanya, and we bet you won’t stop hearing this one on repeat.

Ghodey Pe Sawar

In the era of EDM, "Ghodey Pe Sawar" is a gem! The latest song from Qala, starring Tripti Dhimri. The song will instantly transport you to the musical era of the 1940s. If you are more into slow music then this music will soothe your soul and will keep you hooked!

Yeh Ek Zindagi

This song will give you a "Muskaanein Jhooti Hai" vibe from the Aamir-Kareena movie Talaash. The latest Hindi song Yeh Ek Zindagi song from Monica, O My Darling will transport you back to the magical era of the 70s. The track is written by Varun Grover and sung by Anupama Chakraborty Shrivastava.

Dil De Diya Hai

This song from Thank God is a lesson for people on how to recreate old songs without ruining the originality. The latest Hindi song, which was already a hit back in the days, is topping charts again. The song is sung by Rochak Kohli feat Anand Raj and the music is recreated by Rochak Kohli.

Kesariya

Even before we saw the much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt’s "Brahmastra", we were hooked on the two lines of Kesariya that the makers released. The Full song is sung by Arijit Singh and we know this one will be used in a NY party.

Meri Jaan

How can we forget this one?! "Meri Jaan" from Gangubai Kathiawadi, the song is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and crooned by Neti Mohan. This track is at once naughty, groovy and passionate yet with a hint of innocence.

Naacho Naacho

We save the best one for the last. Vishal Mishra and Rahul Sipligunj’s Hindi rendition of "Naacho Naacho" had everyone thumping their feet to the energetic beats of the feat and we don’t even mind hearing it on a daily basis. This one and will always be more like an old wine!

Move over Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, Kesha, or Michael Bublé! We brought some Bollywood songs that change the face of the festive mood and give a twist to the celebrations. These 7 Hindi Pop hits that dominated airwaves, streaming platforms and of course playlists as well. Which one is your favorite? Let us know!

