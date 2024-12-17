Frost & Sullivan Honors Pioneers in Manufacturing Excellence and Sustainability at the 2024 Edition of the Awards

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Frost & Sullivan hosted two prestigious awards ceremonies, the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) and the Sustainability 4.0 Awards, on December 13, 2024, at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE. These events recognized industry leaders for their trailblazing achievements in manufacturing innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable development.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Other Bollywood Actresses Redefining Elegance in Sheer Gowns (View Pics).

The awards aim to set industry benchmarks, encouraging organizations to adopt advanced digital technologies and sustainability-focused strategies that create long-term value for stakeholders and communities.

Driving Manufacturing Excellence: Highlights from the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA)

Also Read | Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Celebrating its milestone 20th year, IMEA recognized companies across multiple categories, reflecting their commitment to innovation and future readiness. The awards highlighted achievements in optimizing manufacturing processes, leveraging digital tools, and advancing supply chain capabilities.

Key Winners:

* Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited was awarded the Indian Corporate of the Year Award. Hindalco Industries Limited won the 1st runner up and Vedanta Limited - Aluminium Business winning the 2nd runner up of the Award.* ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division bagged the coveted Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award.* ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division also won the Smart Factory of the Year Award. Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium won 1st runner up of the Award the first for their exemplary adoption of futuristic manufacturing practices.

IMEA, the country's longest-running and most respected assessment-based manufacturing awards program, has been instrumental in advancing operational excellence across industries such as automotive, engineering, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and metals.

Promoting Sustainability Leadership: Highlights from the Sustainability 4.0 Awards

The 15th edition of the Sustainability 4.0 Awards celebrated organizations for embedding sustainability principles into their business strategies. These awards emphasized the integration of purpose, people, planet, and partnership to achieve holistic, sustainable growth.

Key Winners:

* Genpact India Pvt Limited was the winner of the Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award in the service sector.* Mondelez India Foods Private Limited was awarded the Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award in the manufacturing sector and also the Consistency Platinum Award.* Royal Enfield (A Unit of Eicher Motors Ltd.) was recognized as Sustainable Factory of the Year Award.

The Sustainability 4.0 program focuses on helping organizations align their strategies with the triple bottom line: social, environmental, and financial performance. It encourages companies to innovate and adopt practices that ensure long-term value creation and resilience in a rapidly evolving market.

Aroop Zutshi, Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member, Frost & Sullivan, said, "The manufacturing sector is at a critical moment of transformation, driven by advancements in industrial AI, the rise of the industrial metaverse, and a renewed focus on business innovation. As we move beyond resilience and flexibility, innovation will define the success of B2B industries. The IMEA and S4.0 Awards celebrate organizations that are leading this shift, embracing emerging paradigms like AI-infused applications, software-defined automation, open ecosystems and OPEX-based engagement tools to set new industry benchmarks."

Rahul Sharma, Vice President & Global Head, Digital Transformation & Sustainability, Frost & Sullivan, said, "These awards recognize the exemplary efforts of companies that are setting new benchmarks in manufacturing and sustainability. By seamlessly integrating digital transformation initiatives with sustainability strategies, they are redefining operational efficiency, enhancing resilience, and driving long-term value creation. Their success stories inspire the industry to embrace innovation and foster sustainable growth."

Frost & Sullivan's awards programs have consistently driven industry growth by fostering innovation and recognizing excellence. Over the years, IMEA and the Sustainability 4.0 Awards have become the most respected platforms for celebrating achievements in operational excellence and sustainable development.

The events were supported by Dassault Systemes as Technology Partner, Bosch as Digital Solution Partner, Maxbyte Technologies as Smart & Sustainable Manufacturing Transformation Partner, MSME CCII as Sector Alliance Partner for MSME Industry, GREXPO as Strategic Alliance Partner for Large Enterprises, UAQ FTZ as Strategic Growth Partner and Manav Energy as Innovation Partner in Renewable Energy & Electrical Reliability. MOTORINDIA and EV Tech News were the official media partners.

For more information on the 2025 edition, visit:

* India Manufacturing Excellence Awards: https://frost.ly/822* Sustainability 4.0 Awards: https://frost.ly/9e0

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)