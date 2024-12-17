Purnima Tithi is considered a highly significant day in Hinduism, occurring on the final day of Shukla Paksha, the waxing phase of the lunar month. On this day, the Sun and Moon align opposite each other, and the moon’s light is believed to have a divine quality, making it a day of special importance. This day is commonly known as the Full Moon. Both from a religious and scientific standpoint, Purnima holds great value. Scientifically, the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Moon are at their peak, leading to high tides in the seas, which underscores the day’s power. From a religious perspective, fasting, worship, and charity performed on Purnima are believed to bring immense spiritual benefits. In this article, we bring you Purnima 2025 calendar, Full Moon dates, Poornima significance and fasting rituals for the auspicious observance. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Purnima Significance and Rituals

Fasting and performing rituals on Purnima are considered auspicious, as they are said to multiply the results of good deeds. Devotees who meditate on God and worship with a sincere heart on this day are believed to have their desires fulfilled. Observing Purnima rituals, such as waking up early, taking a bath, and pledging to fast, followed by prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, are believed to bring peace, happiness, and prosperity into one's life. Moreover, Purnima is seen as an ideal day to invite spiritual peace and positive energy. Acts of charity, such as donating food, clothes, and money, are also highly virtuous. Donating to the needy, especially giving cows or grains, holds a special place of significance.

Purnima 2025 Calendar and Full Moon Dates

January 13, 2025 (Monday): Paush, Shukla Purnima

February 12, 2025 (Wednesday): Magh, Shukla Purnima

March 14, 2025 (Friday): Phalgun, Shukla Purnima

April 12, 2025 (Saturday): Chaitra, Shukla Purnima

May 12, 2025 (Monday): Vaishakh, Shukla Purnima

June 11, 2025 (Wednesday): Jyeshtha, Shukla Purnima

July 10, 2025 (Thursday): Ashadha, Shukla Purnima

August 9, 2025 (Saturday): Shravan, Shukla Purnima

September 7, 2025 (Sunday): Bhadrapada, Shukla Purnima

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday): Ashwin, Shukla Purnima

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday): Kartik, Shukla Purnima

December 4, 2025 (Thursday): Margashirsha, Shukla Purnima

Observing Purnima Tithi with devotion and performing charitable acts are thought to bring lasting benefits, purifying the soul and drawing divine blessings. Whether through meditation, worship, or acts of kindness, this sacred day offers a chance to connect deeply with the divine and receive its blessings.

