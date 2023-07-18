New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The 4th Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency will be held in Goa on Wednesday-Thursday.

In a statement, the government said the two-day meeting will bring together over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitee countries, and several International Organisations.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan & Other Bollywood Hunks Who Looked Hot in All Shades of Pink!.

The other three meetings were held in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, and Mumbai.

The 4th ETWG meeting will be chaired by Pawan Agarwal, who serves as the ETWG Chair and Secretary, Ministry of Power. Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, and Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, will also be part of the meeting and participate in the deliberations.

Also Read | Hariyali Teej 2023 Mehndi Designs for Hands: Simple and Beautiful Mehendi Patterns To Celebrate Important Sawan Maas Festival.

There are six priority areas outlined under India’s G20 Presidency reflecting India's focus on various aspects of energy transition and building global cooperation toward sustainable and clean energy development.

They are energy transitions through addressing technology gaps; low-cost financing for energy transitions; energy security and diversified supply chains; energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions, and responsible consumption; fuels for future (3F); and universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.

These Priority Areas focus on healing our ‘One Earth’, creating harmony within our ‘One Family’, and giving hope for our ‘One Future’ – which is theme of India’s G20 Presidency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)