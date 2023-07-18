With Margot Robbie's Barbie releasing in theatres this week, the Barbiecore mania is almost everywhere. Barbie's marketing team has ensured that Barbie movie becomes a household name and they are going incredibly strong with their promotional strategy. While influencers are busy obsessing over Barbiecore as the new trend, we wonder if girls only should have all the fun! It's time we prove that men look equally fabulous wearing pink outfits! Barbie: Times When Margot Robbie Proved She Didn't Need Pink Outfits To Look Like a Doll!

From Varun Dhawan to Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood hunks have tried wearing pink attires and have succeeded almost every time. From pink shirts to T-shirts and everything else, men are equally in love with pink-coloured outfits and we have pictures to back our claim. So, if guys out there are planning to pick pink for their wardrobe, we suggest taking some inspiration from our Bollywood lads. So without taking any more time, check out a few of our personal favourite looks in pink! These actors will give you just the right inspiration to nail this pretty colour in style. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Actresses Looking Pretty in Pink Pantsuits.

Pink Sweatshirt for Win

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao Joining VD!

Rajkummar Rao (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal Flaunting His Smart Tee

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff Keeping it Cool in Pink

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditya Roy Kapur Making Pink Look Hot

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana Giving a Pink Twist to His Sherwani

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh in His Hot Pink Look

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, do you still need any more reasons to go and buy that pink T-shirt?

