PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 15: As Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd. completes a decade of transforming India's sports infrastructure landscape, the company is stepping into its next phase of growth with plans for large-scale arena expansion and a strengthened focus on owned and operated sports ecosystems. The milestone will be marked by a 10-year celebration on April 25, 2026, at DLF 5 Club, Gurugram, bringing together partners, collaborators, and the wider sports community to celebrate the journey so far and unveil what comes next.

Also Read | 'Toxic Is Not a Typical Gangster Film': Yash Breaks Down His Upcoming Movie With Geetu Mohandas (Watch Video).

Founded in 2016 with a vision to democratise access to world-class sports infrastructure, Gallant Sports has delivered 800+ projects across 20+ states, spanning FIFA-certified football turfs, FIH-compliant hockey fields, World Athletics tracks, and a growing portfolio of multi-sport facilities. From schools and universities to stadiums and community spaces, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping India's grassroots and institutional sports ecosystem.

From Infrastructure to Integrated Sports Ecosystems

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 15, 2026.

Marking a strategic shift, Gallant Sports is evolving beyond its core EPC roots to build what it believes is India's first vertically integrated multi-sport arena platform--combining design, build, and operations.

At the heart of this evolution is a focus on creating high-quality, accessible sports environments that serve both institutions and urban communities. By integrating infrastructure with programming, leagues, and community engagement, the company aims to redefine how sports spaces are experienced in India.

"We are entering a phase where sports infrastructure is not just built--it is experienced. Our focus is on creating spaces that bring people together through sport, while raising the standard of facilities across the country," said Nasir Ali, Founder & CEO, Gallant Sports.

Scaling Multi-Sport Arenas Across Urban India

As part of its growth roadmap, Gallant Sports is expanding its footprint of owned and operated multi-sport arenas across India's top metros and emerging urban clusters.

These arenas will focus on fast-growing participation sports such as Padel, pickleball, football, and Multi-sport formats

Designed as premium yet accessible spaces, the arenas will serve as community hubs offering leagues, memberships, training programmes, and events catering to both amateur enthusiasts and serious athletes.

The expansion is expected to create local employment opportunities across cities, Build premium sports destinations for urban consumers, Encourage greater participation in organized sports

Riding India's Sports & Fitness Boom

India is witnessing a structural shift toward active lifestyles and community-driven sports participation, fuelled by rising health awareness, urban consumption patterns, and increased investment in sports infrastructure.

Emerging sports like padel and pickleball are rapidly gaining popularity among urban audiences, while traditional infrastructure continues to expand across schools, universities, and public institutions.

Gallant Sports is uniquely positioned within this shift not just building infrastructure, but enabling how India plays.

The "Gallant Play" Lifestyle

With its expanding arena footprint, the company is also shaping what it calls the "Gallant Play" lifestyle a new-age sports culture centred around accessibility, community, and experience.

From after-work leagues to weekend tournaments and social play formats, Gallant's arenas aim to become spaces where India's urban professionals come to play, connect, and unwind.

Pan-India Presence, Local Impact

With projects spanning from Ladakh to Tamil Nadu, Gallant Sports has built a strong national footprint and continues to expand into new regions and cities.

Upcoming arena launches across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other key markets are expected to further strengthen its presence while contributing to local sports ecosystems and community engagement.

A Decade of Impact and the Next Chapter

Over the past ten years, Gallant Sports has delivered 800+ projects, served 300+ institutions, and built infrastructure across 20+ states in India

From its first project to becoming a nationwide player, the company's journey reflects a deep commitment to quality, accessibility, and long-term impact.

"We didn't just build grounds we built communities, careers, and opportunities for millions to engage with sport. The next decade is about scaling that impact and shaping India's sporting future," added Nasir Ali.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)