As Indian cinema commanded global attention at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, it was Rocking Star Yash who left a lasting impression with his candid insights into his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups. Joining Ramayana co-producer Namit Malhotra, Yash offered a deeper look into his upcoming project that promises to redefine the gangster genre. Yash’s ‘Toxic’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Film!.

Yash Talks About ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grows-Ups’

Opening up about the film, Yash shared, “For the first time, I think, we have shot that film in English as well. So as a concept of the film, it’s very layered. Once again, it’s not a typical gangster action story. For the face value, it would look like a gangster movie with a lot of action. But it has got deep psychology and it’s got very interesting aspects of human life where you can resonate with. And it’s a very unique way to present a dark character is what I feel.”

Yash on Geetu Mohandas

Opening up about working with the director Geetu Mohandas and the team, Yash said, “It was very exciting and some of the best technicians, my director, Geetu Mohandas, has really given a new take on a gangster film. And I think I enjoyed it. It’s going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on audience psychology as well.”

Yash Discusses ‘Toxic’ at Cienmacon 2026

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Expanding on the evolution of Indian cinema, Yash described India as “a world in itself — every few hundred kilometers, there’s a different language and culture,” noting how dubbing and pan-India storytelling have bridged audiences across regions. For him, Toxic represents this shift — a film rooted in Indian sensibilities yet designed for a global audience. “It’s one of those films that caters to everyone while offering a very unique experience,” he concluded. ‘Ramayana’: Yash Reveals He Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor in Part 1 of Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Mythological Film Series (Watch Video).

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups features an ensemble cast of Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria and is slated for a global theatrical release on June 4, 2026.