Business News | Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI) Secures AICTE Approval as Standalone Business School, a First for Real Estate Education in India

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 8: Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI), specialist institution for real estate education, supported Ganesh Housing Limited, has received approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), marking a significant milestone towards further institutionalising real estate education in India. With this, GREMI becomes Gujarat's first AICTE-approved institute exclusively focused on the real estate sector and will commence its first academic batch from August 2026.

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At a time when India's urban landscape is expanding at an unprecedented pace, the real estate sector is undergoing a shift towards greater scale, complexity, and accountability. Yet, the availability of structured, industry-aligned education in real estate development and management has remained limited. GREMI has been conceptualised to bridge this gap by building a formal, multidisciplinary talent pipeline equipped to navigate the evolving demands of urban development.

Envisioned as part of the company's broader commitment to contribute to the sector beyond development through education and long-term capability building, GREMI is associated by Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation (MSEF), a not-for-profit organisation established under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, envisioned by Mr. Shekhar Patel, Director of Ganesh Housing Limited, National President of CREDAI. MSEF operates independently and undertakes its initiatives through funding support received from associated entities and family trusts.

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The institute will operate from the GREMI City Campus, at Million Minds Tech City, enabling a strong integration between academic learning and industry exposure. The institute's academic framework is designed to integrate key facets of the built environment, including development, finance, urban planning, governance, and technology. This approach reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of real estate, where decision-making requires cross-functional expertise and strategic thinking.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Shekhar Patel, Director of Ganesh Housing Limited, National President of CREDAI, said, "India's real estate sector is entering a phase where the expectations from urban development are far more nuanced and future-focused. GREMI has been envisioned as a platform that nurtures professionals who can respond to this shift with both technical depth and a broader understanding of the ecosystem. Receiving AICTE approval is a significant milestone as we work towards building an institution that is relevant, rigorous, and globally aligned."

Adding perspective on the institute's vision, Dr. Anil Kashyap, Former Chancellor of NICMAR University and now Director General and CEO, GREMI, said, "Real estate education in India has largely remained unstructured despite the sector's scale and importance. With GREMI, we aim to mainstream real estate education and position it as a credible and aspirational career choice for the younger generation, while also creating a strong foundation for research, innovation and policy engagement in the built environment. Our goal is not just to create industry-ready talent, but also to contribute to research, policy dialogue, and innovation in the built environment."

GREMI's flagship Postgraduate Certificate (PGCM) in Real Estate Development and Management will be introduced with its Founding Cohort of 2026, comprising approximately 70 students. In parallel, GREMI has applied to UGC to grant a Deemed University status and establish a 100-acre integrated teaching, research and residential leadership campus that will serve as a long-term centre of excellence for real estate education, research and innovation.

With its focus on building capability, encouraging responsible leadership and supporting the future of urban development, GREMI represents a meaningful step towards strengthening the academic foundation of India's real estate sector.

About Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI)

Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI) has been established to build a structured education ecosystem for India's real estate and built environment sector. Focused on real estate education, leadership development, and industry-oriented research, GREMI seeks to bridge the gap between academic understanding and the evolving needs of urban development. The institution has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), becoming Gujarat's first AICTE-approved institution exclusively dedicated to the real estate sector. Established as part of the broader vision of Ganesh Housing Limited, GREMI is designed to create future-ready professionals with multidisciplinary capabilities across planning, finance, execution, governance and technology.

About Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation (MSEF)

Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Under the leadership of Director Shekhar Patel and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anil Kashyap, the Foundation is steadfastly committed to advancing holistic educational development and delivering professional skill-building programs tailored to bridge the employment gap. Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI) is an initiative of Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation for imparting specialist real estate management education programs approved by AICTE. The Institute campus is based in Million Minds Tech Park to run the programs initially. As a long-term vision, GREMI will have its own sprawling campus of 100 Acres in Ahmedabad to transform it into a specialist hub of Real Estate Management lifecycle. Through its philanthropic initiatives, Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation endeavours to foster career readiness, enhance socioeconomic mobility, and create meaningful, lasting impact in the communities it serves.

About Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited

Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, stands as a pioneering force in India's real estate sector with over six decades of excellence. The company made history as one of the first real estate developers to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and financial governance.

The company has demonstrated remarkable growth, having completed over 22 million square feet of development while maintaining an impressive 35 million square feet of ongoing projects. Their diverse portfolio encompasses Grade A+ commercial spaces, luxury residential properties, villas, industrial hubs, and data centres. Their commitment to quality is validated by their ISO 9001:2015 certification. Ganesh Housing's diverse portfolio also features signature developments such as Ganesh Genesis and Maple Tree Garden Homes, reflecting the company's commitment to quality, comfort, and value. Beyond real estate, Ganesh Housing is committed to social responsibility through initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, ensuring a positive community impact alongside business growth.

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