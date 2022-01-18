Gate 2022 Admit Card released: How to set your 15 days goals to crack the exam

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The release date for the admit cards has been canceled twice this time for the GATE 2022 exam.

But, now, the wait is over for the students as their admit cards have been released on January 15, 2022, on the official website of IIT Kharagpur at: https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

How to set goals for the vast syllabus for GATE 2022? GATE is an entrance exam for engineering graduates to get an opportunity to pursue post-graduation in the leading institutes in India.

GATE is also a gateway for Public Sector Undertakings jobs like BARC, IOCL, etc., and in the research field. Therefore, clearing this examination benefits both the job-oriented candidates and the students opting for Masters of Engineering, Masters in Technology, and Ph.D. further in the field.

It is essential to have a proper plan and strategy to execute the examination goal. We offer you an approach to set your 15 days goals to crack the GATE 2022 examination. Even if the candidates are dependent on the coaching institutes or self-preparation, a systematic preparation will enhance the ability and trust in the candidates to achieve the desired result.

Candidates should go through the syllabus and the exam pattern to crack the GATE examination. Refer to the discipline you have opted for the preparation of GATE, and you will have the relevant topics and subtopics at hand. The aspirants appearing for the first time might find it tough to analyze the syllabus. It is advisable to go through the previous year's GATE exam Question papers to analyze and understand the concepts and topics relevant to your subjects.

The routine is divided in two to target definite candidates:

* The candidates who have already started preparing early.

* The candidates who have started late.

Goals for the candidates who have started early with the preparation:

Schedule your routine for 15 days:

Go through the syllabus of your relevant subjects to understand your weakness and strengths. The candidates who started early with the preparation may have learned and are aware of the overall syllabus. It may not be tough to test and analyze their weaker points on the subjects. Test the preparation with solving the question papers of the previous year. Point out the topic you still need to clarify. Prepare, make notes and revise daily to clear it out.

Collect the relevant study materials:

Study materials play a crucial role in strengthening your concepts. Therefore, it is advisable to use top-notch study materials and reference books available in the market.

Clear Doubts:

It is obvious to have doubts during the preparation for Gate. Take advice from the teacher, experts, and friends to discuss the complex topics, and avoid waiting till the exam day to clear your slightest doubt.

Revision:

Last but not least, the candidates should make a point to revise their notes thoroughly, even if it is a small topic or a vast chapter. Regular revision will build up your confidence and ensure you keep away from exam pressure and stress.

To crack the Gate 2022 in one attempt, you need to learn Dr. Walter Pauk's OK4R method! Read to learn!

Candidates who have started late for the preparation:

Candidates who have started late for the preparation should be aware of the exam syllabus and question pattern. They are advised to chalk out the important topics based on the weightage of the examination. Make it a point to target the main areas of the syllabus and stick to them till the completion of the examination. Candidates should go through the previous year's question papers to know about the question paper, and the question asked.

Candidates must be aware of collecting study materials for their relevant subjects. Suitable study materials may help the students to prepare for the exam. Make a point to touch every small topic and subtopic that is regarded as necessary based on the weightage of the examination.

After learning all the topics, make sure to test your skills on the topics for a final touch. If you have found some topics that need more work, make a habit of revising them for the remaining days of the examination. Students should plan their exams in last 15 days wisely, so they can also prepare their Gate 2022 Exam with Oswaal previous year-solved question papers for GATE 2022 Exams. Students will get different learning aspects there like:

* 12 Years Solved Papers 2010-2021 (Year-wise) with detailed explanations

* 2 Sample Question Papers - Smart Answer key with detailed explanations.

* Blended Learning (Print and online support)

* Tips & Tricks to Crack the Exam in the first attempt

* GATE Qualifying Cut-offs and Highest Marks of 2021 and 2020- Steam-wise

* GATE General Aptitude 2021 to 2017 - Trend Analysis

* GATE Score Calculation

* Mind Maps and concept learnings

Here is the recommended link for Previous year Solved Question Papers for GATE examination 2022 click here https://bit.ly/3qChSEP

The examinees need to revise the already learned topic to build up the required confidence and keep stress at bay.

Lakhs of engineering aspirants every year prepare for the GATE examination, creating tough competition in the field. Therefore, it becomes crucial to the GATE aspirants to start preparing as early as possible to beat the tough competition. But, this highly competitive exam like GATE 2022 requires a proper strategy to qualify for the examination in their first attempt.

