Business News | Gautam Adani, His Wife, Offer 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], February 15 (ANI): Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife, Priti Adani, visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan.

They offered "makhmali chadar" and flowers at the revered shrine.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is considered to be among the holiest Muslim shrines in India and is also a famous landmark in Ajmer.

Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chishti, a Sufi saint from Persia, is enshrined here. In keeping with his secular teachings, its doors are open to people of all faiths and religions.

Made of marble and gold plating, the actual tomb is guarded by a silver railing and a marble screen. During his reign, Emperor Akbar is known to have made a pilgrimage to Ajmer every year. He, as well as Emperor Shah Jahan, built mosques inside the shrine complex.

Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju had last month presented a sacred chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the revered shrine of Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chishti in Ajmer. The annual Urs commemorates the great Sufi saint, an event symbolizing harmony, spirituality, and devotion.

In conjunction with this solemn presentation, the Minister unveiled several initiatives to enhance the experience and convenience of pilgrims visiting the Dargah. The initiatives included release of the Operations Manual for Urs, the launch of the official Dargah Web Portal, and the introduction of the "Garib Nawaz" App.

The Operations Manual for Urs is a comprehensive guide designed to ensure the effective organization of the event, with detailed protocols for crowd management, security, healthcare, and sustainability.

The Dargah Web Portal and the "Garib Nawaz" App aim to modernize pilgrim services, providing online information about the Dargah, schedules of events, lodging facilities, and other conveniences. These platforms also facilitate transparency and accessibility, aligning with the Government of India's vision of Digital India.

"The Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is a unique occasion that brings people together, transcending boundaries of faith and culture. With these new initiatives, we strive to uphold the sanctity of the event while ensuring a seamless and enriched experience for the devotees," Rijiju said on the occasion. (ANI)

