In a recent vlog, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Shilpa Shirodkar revisited an infamous moment from their past. Farah openly confessed that she had rejected Shilpa for the iconic "Chaiyya Chaiyya" song from the 1998 film Dil Se, citing concerns over her weight. Known for her candidness, Farah revealed that she had bluntly remarked that Shilpa looked "100 kilos" and questioned how she could possibly perform on top of a moving train alongside Shah Rukh Khan. However, Farah now reflects on this decision and has a solution to her past regret.

Farah Khan Regrets Rejecting Shilpa Shirodkar for "Chaiyya Chaiyya"

Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, visited Shilpa Shirodkar at her home, where the two shared a light-hearted moment reminiscing about the past. During the visit, Shilpa playfully teased Farah about the weight comment she made years ago. Farah, now regretful, assured Shilpa that if there were ever a "Chaiyya Chaiyya 2," she would be her first choice. Shilpa, smiling, humorously replied, "I'll be on the train, and there will be dancers and Shah Rukh (Khan)."

Watch Farah Khan & Shilpa Shirodkar's Full Video Below:

In their conversation, Farah reminisced about how Shilpa became synonymous with rain songs in the 1990s, joking that she always had a rain machine with her. Farah confessed feeling guilty when Shilpa shared her experience of being rejected for the iconic song, acknowledging the regret she felt at the time.

What Did Shilpa Shirodkar Say on Siddharth Kannan's Show?

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa reflected on her rejection from "Chaiyya Chaiyya," sharing how Farah had given her a 15-day deadline to transform her body. Although Shilpa made some changes, they weren’t enough to sway Farah's decision. While she felt regret over missing the iconic song, Shilpa acknowledged that life had presented her with numerous rewarding opportunities since then.

For those who may not know, Shilpa Shirodkar was last seen as a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18.

