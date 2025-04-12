NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 12: In a landmark moment for India's education and technology sectors, GeniusMentor, the world's first fully Super AI-powered personalized learning platform, was officially launched today at the 5th edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit & Awards (GAISA 2025).

While GeniusMentor currently delivers fully AI-powered learning, their mission extends beyond automation-to empower teachers with AI tools that enhance creativity, student connection, and real-world relevance. The platform's patented AI engine curates each learner's trip according to their unique learning style, pace, and comprehension capacity. GeniusMentor makes sure that every student has a teacher by their side whenever they need one, whether that means revisiting a concept at midnight or answering a question in real time.

"GeniusMentor is not just another EdTech product - it is a movement. A reimagining of education where each student has their own personal AI teacher, available 24/7, who evolves with them," said Mridu Andotra, Founder & CEO, GeniusMentor. "We are proud to introduce it at GAISA, where the brightest minds in AI converge to shape the future."

Rooted in the mantra "One Teacher. One Student. One Future.", GeniusMentor offers an unprecedented level of customization. Every lesson, assessment, and feedback loop is crafted by its proprietary AI engine - ensuring every student receives a path that is uniquely theirs. The platform caters to diverse topics across disciplines and is built to scale from students to universities and lifelong learners.

GeniusMentor tackles a critical issue as India prepares for an educational revolution: the disconnect between conventional educational systems and the changing needs of a tech-driven global economy. The creation of the platform is in line with the national movement to integrate AI into education, which has been emphasized in recent policy debates and union budget objectives.

"This is a pivotal moment for India's EdTech industry," added Mridu. "With GeniusMentor, we're not only making personalized education accessible -- we're redefining what's possible in the classroom, at home, and on the go."

GeniusMentor stands on three transformative pillars - Affordability, Personalization, and Skill-Driven Learning. With no recurring human teaching costs and only computational overhead, the platform redefines cost-efficiency - making high-quality, personalized education accessible at a much affordable price . GeniusMentor empowers learners not just to pass exams, but to build skills, solve problems, and apply knowledge in the real world.

GeniusMentor is a revolutionary e-learning company dedicated to transforming learning experiences through Artificial Super-Intelligence (Super AI). As the world's first fully adaptive AI-powered education platform, GeniusMentor offers learners a real-time, personalized, and immersive learning journey tailored to their unique pace and style. Unlike traditional learning platforms, which adopt a one-size-fits-all approach, GeniusMentor leverages advanced AI algorithms and deep learning models and knowledge graphs to provide a truly individualized experience. The platform intelligently assesses each student's strengths, weaknesses, and learning preferences, delivering customized content, interactive AI-powered tutoring, and instant feedback to optimize educational outcomes.

