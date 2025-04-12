Things are heating up in the F1 2025 season, with the caravan shifting base from Japan to Bahrain for the fourth race of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix first took place from 2004 to 2010 and then returned for its second stint in F1 in 2012, and has since been one of the most viewed GPs, which became the second race in the calendar to hold a Formula One night race. The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place at Bahrain International Circuit at Sakhir, which is a multi-sport racing track. F1 2025: Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton Hopeful As Ferrari Bring Key Upgrades to Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix will see defending champion Max Verstappen fight for the pole position with Nando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri in the Qualifying. However, in the two practices ahead of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying, Piatri, Norris, and Lewis Hamilton, George Russell have set the pace in sessions for McLaren Mercedes and Ferrari, respectively, while Verstappen only went on the circuit for P2. Fans wondering when the Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying will take place can scroll below.

When is F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on April 12 after practice 3 and will be shown in India at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below. Max Verstappen Wins Japanese GP 2025, Defending Champion Becomes First F1 Driver To Clinch Four Consecutive Victories At Suzuka.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will need a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

Norris is leading the F1 2025 Driver Standings with 62, holding a slender one-point lead over defending champion Verstappen, which makes the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix quite critical for the championship this season. The main race will take place on April 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).