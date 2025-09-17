PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: Geri Care, India's pioneer in integrated eldercare, successfully concluded its 3rd Geri Care Geriatric Conclave in association with the 2nd Asian Geriatric Oncology Society (AGOS) Conference, a two-day event held in Bengaluru under the theme 'Empowering Ageing - Insights in Geriatrics & Oncology'. The conclave brought together leading minds from across India and abroad to deliberate and share knowledge on the evolving challenges and opportunities in the fields of geriatrics and geriatric oncology.

Also Read | Tata Punch Facelift Spotted Again on Road Tests in Pune, Launch Likely in Later This Year; Check Expected Design, Specifications and Features.

The conference was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Dr. N. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder & Managing Director, Geri Care; Dr. V. Srinivas, Co-Founder, Geri Care; Dr. Purvish Parikh, President, Asian Geriatric Oncology Society (AGOS); Dr. Rejiv Rajendranath, Senior Medical Oncologist at Geri Care, widely regarded as a pioneer of Geriatric Oncology in India; Dr. Surekha V, President, Indian Association of Geriatrics and Professor, CMC, Vellore; Dr. Dominic G Benjamin, President, IAG Karnataka Chapter; Dr. Sundar Sankaran, Senior Nephrologist & Program Director, Aster Institute of Renal Transplantation, along with several other distinguished doctors and guests. The event featured an engaging line-up of panel discussions, paper presentations, poster sessions, interactive case-based discussions, and a quiz competition designed for postgraduates in geriatrics and oncology, encouraging academic exchange and collaborative learning.

With participation from more than 200 faculty members, delegates and postgraduate medical students, the conclave created a vibrant platform for knowledge-sharing and advancing awareness about holistic elder care.

Also Read | 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Episode 11: Leaked Pictures of Belly & Conrad's Story Take Over X, Hinting Major Spoilers Ahead of the Finale Release.

In his inaugural remarks, Dr. N. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder & Managing Director, Geri Care, said, "By 2030, India will have the world's largest elderly population, and we must build the expertise, infrastructure and systems of care our seniors deserve. At Geri Care, we see ourselves as partners in this mission, and this conclave brings together experts in medicine, geriatrics and oncology to connect, collaborate and drive meaningful change. Over the years, the conference has grown stronger, serving as a platform to empower practitioners and inspire the next generation of geriatricians and specialists. With new academic programs and dedicated care facilities, we are committed to making geriatrics a standard of care, not an exception. I extend my gratitude to all faculty, delegates and students for making this conference a success, and we look forward to returning next year with an even grander platform."

Dr. Purvish Parikh, President of AGOS, said, "Ageing is constantly increasing, and with it, comorbidities rise. Oncology too must adapt, as cancer is largely a disease of the elderly. This is a great opportunity for us to come together to discuss and develop optimal guidelines and treatment options that can truly improve the care of oncology patients in the older population."

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr. Surekha V, President of IAG and Professor at CMC, said, "Geriatrics is the need of the hour in our country. It is encouraging to see inroads being made into uncharted territories like 360-degree integrated elder care by Geri Care, from home care and assisted living to onco-geriatrics. The sky is the limit, but what you do for each elder truly touches their lives and hearts."

The success of the conclave has reaffirmed Geri Care's commitment to advancing medical knowledge, supporting research, and fostering dialogue to strengthen the foundation of elder healthcare in India and beyond.

About Geri Care:

Founded in 2018 by renowned geriatricians Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh & Dr. V. Srinivas, Geri Care is India's first integrated healthcare network exclusively serving senior citizens. Its comprehensive ecosystem spans personalized Home Care, Hospital Services, Assisted Living Centres, and Specialty Geriatric Clinics. Geri Care operates India's first multi-specialty hospitals dedicated to seniors and currently serves over 50,000 elders across multiple cities. To learn more, visit www.gericare.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775157/GC_Conclave.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608690/Geri_Care_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)