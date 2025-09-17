New Delhi, September 17: Tata Punch facelift is reportedly spotted testing again in India, hinting at the upcoming launch of an updated version of the micro SUV. The new model is said to feature several design tweaks and equipment upgrades. Reports suggest that the facelift will likely bring a new look and improved features to enhance the Punch’s appeal in its segment.

As per reports, the Tata Punch facelift could launch in India later this year or in early next year. The test vehicle, covered in heavy camouflage, reportedly offered glimpses of the car’s rear design, giving a hint of the updates expected in the facelifted model. The design of the 2025 Punch facelift appears to draw inspiration from the electric version of the company’s SUV. Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launched in India.

As per a report of Rushlane, the Tata Punch facelift has once again been spotted undergoing road tests in Pune. The 2025 facelifted model is expected to feature a new front design, including updates to the headlights, grille, and bumper.

Tata Punch Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Tata Punch facelift is expected to retain the existing powertrain options. It may come with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 87.8 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque. The engine is likely to be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission. The 2025 Tata Punch facelift may also be available in a CNG option. Ola, Uber, Rapido Receive Provisional Licences To Operate Bike Taxi Services in Mumbai; Check Fares and Other Details.

The Tata Punch facelift is expected to come with several interior upgrades. It may feature a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. Reports also hint that a new climate control panel could be introduced, along with front ventilated seats to enhance the comfort of its passengers. It is said to include roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and a rear wiper. The Tata Punch facelift is expected to feature a connected tail light design and could include a 360-degree camera system to improve visibility and driving safety.

