Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3: Emma is the latest entrant in the online mattress category in India. Globally renowned for its Airgocell foam and Aeroflex spring suspension mattresses, the company registered north of $1 Bil in revenue worldwide in 2022. "We see India as an exciting market for our mattresses. For that, our sleep scientists worked to understand the sleep preferences of Indians and adapted our global mattresses accordingly," said Karthik Mohan, India Head of Emma.

Emma's unique selling point is deeply rooted in its unwavering commitment to understanding and addressing the individual needs of Indian sleepers. With a comprehensive two-year-long research initiative that engaged over 1,500 customers, the brand has painstakingly honed its craft to create mattresses that seamlessly align with the idiosyncratic sleeping preferences, diverse body types, and varying conditions prevalent in India. Every mattress from Emma reflects the pinnacle of German engineering, celebrated worldwide for its unparalleled precision and unwavering dedication to quality.

As of now, Emma sells its mattresses in India through its India website www.emma-sleep.in, and Amazon. To cater to specific customer preferences across price points, Emma has launched 4 models from its global collection in India

1. The Emma Original - Emma's Original mattress, in particular, has been celebrated as one of the most awarded mattresses in Europe. Recognized for its exceptional comfort, support, and ortho technology, this mattress has garnered accolades from experts and customers alike.

2. The Emma Hybrid - The Hybrid is Emma's flagship pocket spring mattress. Fitted with their patented Aeroflex spring system, the mattress provides a hug-like sleep experience and guarantees high-quality sleep through its active cooling and motion isolation technology.

3. The Emma Adapt- For the budget-conscious, the Adapt is designed as an essential mattress for those who are looking for good sleep on a budget. This comes with a 15-year replacement warranty and adapts its firmness when you lie down on it and when you sit on it.

4. The Emma Wave II - The Wave II is fitted with Emma's Diamond Degree technology, it is the latest mattress in Emma's portfolio. It is a Swiss mattress fitted with the Evo+ Nanospring system to provide unparalleled weight distribution for a luxurious sleep.

"Emma is thrilled to bring our diverse range of mattresses to the discerning Indian market. We've always put ourselves in the customer's pyjamas to offer the best in the world products and customer experience. Now, with options like Emma Adapt for great value, the globally acclaimed Emma Original, the versatile Emma Hybrid, and the luxury Emma Wave, we aim to cater to the diverse sleep preferences of customers here in India," stated Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, Founder and CEO of Emma. Timed with its launch during the festive season in India, the company anticipates a strong market presence and is introducing substantial discounts on all its offerings. "We understand the importance of accessible quality sleep, and our pricing starting from just INR 5,779 and going up to INR 50,000 reflects our commitment to making top-tier sleep solutions available to everyone."

Currently, they have a coupon code: SLEEP10 for an additional 10% discount on all products

"As Emma sets its course in India, the brand remains firmly dedicated to revolutionizing the way people sleep, thereby enhancing their overall well-being. Committed to recognizing and addressing the distinct requirements of Indian sleepers, Emma eagerly anticipates a future marked by improved sleep quality for everyone," added Dr. Schmoltzi.

