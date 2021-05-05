Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering cashback deals on OPPO mobiles. Customers can now shop online for the latest OPPO smartphones and get cashback vouchers up to Rs 4,500.

The offer includes cashback up to Rs 1,500, mobile recharge vouchers up to Rs 1,500 and electricity bill vouchers up to Rs 1,500.

OPPO smartphones are available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 999 on the EMI Store. Along with the cashback deal, buyers will also get exclusive benefits like zero down payment and same-day delivery.

In recent times, seamless experience and high-end specifications at a very reasonable price have made the OPPO mobiles popular among customers. One can browse and purchase from a range of OPPO mobiles on the EMI Store and pay for their favourite mobile phone via convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

Below mentioned are some of the best-selling smartphones along with their starting EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:

OPPO F19 Pro on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,433

OPPO Reno5 Pro on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,714

OPPO A15 on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 999

OPPO A53 on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,299

Customers can shop online from the comfort and safety of their homes. Bajaj Finserv EMI Store functions on a unique network of 1 lakh+ partner stores that aims to provide fastest access to products to its customers. All one has to do is:

Log-in to their EMI Store account using the registered mobile number, choose the preferred mobile phone and add it to the cart.

At the payment window, safely verify the purchase with an OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Once this is done, click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete. The ordered item will be delivered within 24-hours*.

Shoppers can buy OPPO mobiles and several other top-selling smartphones online from cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

The cashback offer on the EMI Store is valid till 15th May 2021*.

* Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

