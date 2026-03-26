Indore, March 26: A shocking incident in Indore’s Sagar Township turned a housing dispute into a fatal tragedy after a man allegedly drove his car into a group of residents late Wednesday night. The accused, Mohit Choudhary, along with his father Kuldeep Choudhary, has been taken into custody.

The victim, Shampa Pathak (Pandey), a software engineer who had recently moved into the society with her family, was declared dead at a private hospital. Several others sustained injuries in the incident. Kalyan Businessman Dies As Speeding Car Driven By Teen Hits His Cycle; Disturbing Accident Video Surfaces.

Airbnb Dispute in Indore Turns Fatal After Car Ramming

An engineer and young son held in Indore for crushing to death a woman software engineer Shampa Pathak (Pandey) by speeding car amid noisy brawl with residents in a posh residential society. Deceased Shampa worked with IT major Infosys. @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress @jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/OUgknXt0UC — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) March 26, 2026

According to police, tensions had been brewing among residents over the alleged commercial use of penthouses for short-term rentals via an online platform. Locals had raised concerns about security and frequent movement of outsiders. Andhra Pradesh: 14 Burnt Alive, 15 Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Tipper in Markapuram (Watch Videos).

Despite earlier attempts to mediate the dispute, including intervention by a local councillor, the situation escalated on Wednesday night. During a heated argument, the accused allegedly lost control and rammed his vehicle into the crowd.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which is now part of the investigation. Police have registered a case and are recording statements to determine the exact sequence of events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anuraag Singh ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).