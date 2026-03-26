Chennai, March 26: In a major crackdown on illegal online gambling, police in Thailand’s Pattaya city busted two high-value betting networks operating out of luxury villas, arresting 68 Indian nationals in a single day. The raids, carried out in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, exposed a massive operation with a combined annual turnover of 2.3 billion baht (over INR 500 crore).

According to officials, the first raid targeted a two-storey villa with a swimming pool that had been secretly converted into a full-fledged gambling operations hub. Acting on a Pattaya Provincial Court warrant, officers discovered 43 Indian nationals working as administrators for 23 international gambling websites, including platforms like clickbetexch1, unicon360, and puple399. These websites primarily targeted Indian users. S*x Fee Row Turns Violent: Indian Tourist Beaten by Thai Transwomen on Pattaya Walking Street, Viral Video Surfaces.

Indians Arrested in Pattaya Online Gambling Crackdown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crime Asia (@crimeasia)

Authorities seized 33 computers, 50 mobile phones, and 27 SIM cards from the premises. Investigators revealed that each website generated nearly 600,000 rupees per day, contributing to an estimated annual turnover of 1.6 billion baht. The villa had reportedly been rented for 120,000 baht per month and used as an operational base for over a year.

The operation was allegedly managed by a mysterious figure known only as “AK,” believed to be handling logistics and supply chains. Police began tracking the location after receiving intelligence about suspicious activity, including frequent deliveries and a high number of foreign occupants in an otherwise secluded property. Indian Tourists Caught Urinating at Pattaya Beach in Front of Other Beachgoers, Video Goes Viral.

In a parallel operation, immigration officials raided another villa in the same area, arresting 25 more Indian nationals. This property had been tightly secured, with a garage converted into a glass-enclosed office to conceal activities. The suspects were found managing gambling platforms linked to websites ending in “777,” with an estimated annual turnover of 700 million baht.

More than 80 electronic devices, including laptops, desktops, and mobile phones, were confiscated during the second raid. Authorities confirmed that all 68 individuals had entered Thailand on tourist visas but were illegally working in organised roles such as marketing, accounting, and customer support.

All suspects have been charged with working without permits or exceeding the scope of their visas. They have been handed over to Nong Prue police for further legal action.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying the masterminds and financial backers behind these cross-border gambling networks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of Crime Asia), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).