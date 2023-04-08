Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the onset of summer season, India has been experiencing a rise in temperature, and climatologists are predicting that a record heat wave may hit the country this year. This has led to a growth in demand for air conditioners and air coolers.

To make owning an AC affordable and easy on the pocket, Bajaj Mall - India's first EMI-only online shopping marketplace, offers easy EMIs on a wide range of products. Customers with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card can shop on the Bajaj Mall and buy a new AC or upgrade to a bigger model to get ready for #GarmiSeChutti.

Now get a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 along with flexible repayment options when you shop for latest air conditioners and air coolers.

Bajaj Mall offers AC and air coolers from the best brands such as LG, Havells, Hitachi, Lloyd, Panasonic, Godrej, Haier, Daikin, and more. One of the benefits of shopping on Bajaj Mall is the ability to browse and compare products before making a purchase.

Here are some of the popular ACs and air coolers on Bajaj Mall that come with instant cooling features and green technology:

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC White (Copper Condenser, RS-Q19BNZE)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 1,999- 5-star energy rating- Low-noise operation - 1-year manufacturer warranty on the unit

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC White (Copper Condenser, GLS18I5FWCEL)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 2,023- 5-star energy rating for electricity savings- 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor- Low noise and silent operation

Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC White (HSU19E-TXW5BE-INV)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 1,994- Energy-efficient product with a 5-star rating- 5-year warranty on the product and 12-year on the compressor- Uniform airflow and cooling

Symphony 75 L Desert Air Cooler Grey (Sumo 75 XL)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 1,938- Desert cooler with Honeycomb cooling media- 75L water tank capacity- 1-year warranty on the motor

Symphony 55 L Tower Air Cooler Black (Diet 3D 55I+)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 1,967- Tower cooler with Honeycomb cooling media- 55L water tank capacity- 1-year warranty on the motor

Here's how to buy the latest AC from Bajaj Mall:

1. Go to the Bajaj Mall website.2. Select the product you want to buy, add it to your cart, and provide your registered mobile number.3. Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.4. Choose the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout.5. Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, delivery address, and name.6. After completion, a confirmation SMS will be sent to your registered mobile number containing the delivery date and time.

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.

How does Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card work?

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card allows you to convert the cost of your AC or air cooler into easy monthly instalments (EMIs). New and registered users of the Insta EMI Card can purchase advanced air conditioners using:

- No Cost EMI- Zero down payment on select products- Flexible repayment tenure- 100% online application process

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycles. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13% stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments, and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance of 19.87% is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised, and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)