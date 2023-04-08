Suhana Khan is yet to enter Bollywood but the star kid is on the right track when it comes to making public appearances. With her charming demeanour, Khan manages to woo fashion critics and earn some brownie points for her stellar style statements. While Suhana's Gen-Z wardrobe is top-notch and there are no two ways about it, it's her ethnic closet that's grabbing our eyeballs off late. Being Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter comes with its own set of privileges, one among which is getting access to all the designers across the world. Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Other Gen Z Girls in Their Ethnic Best!

Just recently Suhana Khan was clicked attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala held in Mumbai with her entire family. And the girl chose two distinct looks for both of her appearances. While one was a red hot statement corset dress, the other was a stunning saree from the house of Sabyasachi. The Archies (yet-to-release) actress looked like a million dollars in her pretty ensemble but this wasn't the first time when she chose to wear a saree for any occasion. Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Fitted Crop Top and Cargo Pants! Check Out The Archies Star’s Pics and Video From Mumbai Airport.

Previously too, Suhana has wooed us with her ethnic choices and it's time we share some of our favourite looks by her. From Manish Malhotra to Sabyasachi, here's taking a peek inside Suhana Khan's charming saree wardrobe.

In Manish Malhotra

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Sabyasachi

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Manish Malhotra

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

