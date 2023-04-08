Delhi Capitals are in a spot of bother with two defeats in their opening two games in this season’s Indian Premier League. In both these matches, the collective failure as a unit has been evident and coach Ricky Ponting will need to come up with a strategy soon to not only change the team’s fortunes but also bring about a visible upliftment in their level. Against Gujarat, the team fought hard in the first innings but still did not get a par score and ultimately the bowlers could not defend the total. Opponents Rajasthan have been involved in two high-scoring games with the opener going their way while the second match ended in a close loss against Punjab. Rajasthan Royals versus Delhi Capitals will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 3:30 pm IST. RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 11.

Skipper Sanju Samson has got runs in both the matches Rajasthan have played and if he can continue this fine run, Rajasthan will benefit. The team already has the likes of Jos Butler and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the top order who like to attack from the onset. The idea to promote Ravichandran Ashwin backfired and the Indian all-rounder is likely to drop to the lower order again. Yuzvendra Chahal was taken for plenty in the last match after a brilliant display in the opener which goes to show how tough the competition is.

David Warner’s strike rate continues to be a matter of concern for the team and the Australian all-rounder will have to improve. The failure of the top order often prevents him to play freely which is also a factor. Mitchell Marsh has got out cheaply in both innings but his place is not in danger due to his all-round abilities.

When Is RR vs DC Match 11 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will be facing Delhi Capitals in their next match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs DC Match 11 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be telecasted live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will be also available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels. RR vs DC, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RR vs DC Match 11 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. Hence JioCinema will provide live streaming of RR vs DC match in India. Rajasthan’s batting makes them the favourite to win this game and Delhi could be left in a spot of bother.

