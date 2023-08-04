NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 4: Sony India today announced the new SRS-XV800, a speaker built to party with loud and clear sound. Whether you are hosting an epic party or enjoying your favourite movie or televisions show, this speaker provides a powerful bass, room-filling sound, whatever you are listening to.

1. SRS-XV800 is specifically sound tuned for India, with powerful bass, Omni-directional Party Sound and X-Balanced Speaker units live life at full volume

The SRS-XV800 features Omni-directional Party Sound that carries powerful sound to every corner of the room. Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker units features an almost rectangular diaphragm that not only maximises the area of the speaker diaphragm but also increases sound pressure for deeper and punchier bass, less distortion and greater vocal clarity for a richer, clearer and more rewarding listening experience. The design of the X-Balanced Speaker Units produces deep, powerful bass and vocal clarity, even when you turn up the volume. Five tweeters in the front and rear of the speaker[i], [ii] deliver clear high-frequency sound all around.

2. SRS-XV800 comes with a massive battery life of 25 hours and with just 10 minutes of quick charge provides 3 hours of playtime keeping the party powered all night

With a built-in battery of up to 25 hours of listening time[iii], the SRS-XV800 will keep the music going all night. If you find your speaker running out of battery, there is no need to worry. With the speaker’s quick charging feature, you can get 3 hours of playing time from just 10 minutes of charging.

3. The TV Sound Booster function of SRS-XV800 enhances audio-visual content for immersive entertainment

Whatever you are watching great sound experience is necessary for immersive entertainment. A combination of television sound and the SRS-XV800's two rear tweeters and X-Balanced speaker units boost your television watching experience by enhancing the deep bass and realistic high-frequencies. The sound waves bounce off the walls to surround you with sound. The TV Sound Booster function[iv] lets you enjoy the enhanced sound of audio-visual contents, such as live performance videos and movies and immerses you in everything you are watching.

4. SRS-XV800 has an extremely portable design and comes with built-in wheels and handle for convenient use

SRS-XV800 is portable party speaker, whenever you want to move the XV800, take hold of the convenient carry handle and tilt it back. Built-in wheels let you roll all the way to the party.

5. The SRS-XV800 is a portable party powerhouse with features such as karaoke, guitar input, intuitive touch panel, IPX4 rating and Bluetooth connectivity

The SRS-XV800 also features karaoke and guitar input, intuitive and illuminated touch panel, water resistant IPX4 rating[v] and Bluetooth® Fast Pair[vi] discoverable for your Android™ devices as soon as you turn it on making it even easier to listen to music wherever you are.

6. With SRS-XV800, elevate your space with personalized ambience with indirect illumination for customizable room lighting

SRS-XV800 offers indirect illumination which produces ambient light, so you can light up your room in a way that matches your unique style. It also helps create an immersive experience by simply playing music through the speaker, as the lights will automatically sync to the beat and rhythm of the music, creating a captivating display of colours[vii].

7. With Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps create playlists, karaoke with Voice Changer and Echo plus DJ control for epic sound effects

The new SRS-XV800 is compatible with both Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps. With Sony | Music Center, you can select playlists, change lighting patterns and sound modes all from the dance floor. Fiestable allows you to access fun features to help create the ultimate party atmosphere, such as making a playlist, karaoke functions including Voice Changer and Echo, plus DJ control to add sound effects.

8. SRS-XV800 incorporates eco-friendly sound innovation by using recycled plastic materials for sustainable speaker design

The SRS-XV800 is designed not only to pursue sound quality, but also to consider the environment. The recycled plastic[viii] originally developed for Sony is partially used for the body of the SRS-XV800. This reflects how Sony strives to reduce the environmental impact of our products.

Price and Availability:

The SRS-XV800 will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India.

[i] Depending on the product position, a sensor optimises the sound for the layout and four out of the five tweeters are used.

[ii] While the TV Sound Booster function is activated, the three speaker components (three tweeters) on the front side of the speaker are disabled to optimise the audio output for combined use with a connected TV.[iii] When MEGA BASS on, and the volume level is set to 14, lighting off. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.[iv] While the TV Sound Booster function is activated, the 3 speaker components (3 tweeters) on the front side of the speaker are disabled to optimise the audio output for combined use with a connected TV.[v] IPX4 Water resistant rating when upright and an IPX2 rating horizontally. Water resistance is effective only when the cap is closed. Not guaranteed for all situations.[vi] Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.[vii] Available via Sony | Music Center app.[viii] The recycled plastics may not be used for parts, depending on the time of production.

