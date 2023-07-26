PNN

New Delhi [India], July 26: MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd is gearing up to organize the next edition of Gifts World Expo at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 27-29 July 2023, which will be the largest B2B gifting and promotional solutions exhibition. The preparations are underway to make it a highly anticipated event in the near future. The exhibition will feature an extensive array of products in various diversified segments to provide visitors with a range of options to choose from.

The upcoming 22nd edition of Gifts World Expo is poised to mark the beginning of the gifting and festive season, offering significant business deals and ample networking opportunities across the show floor. With its unwavering commitment to excellence, the exhibition promises to bring in an ocean of opportunities for all attendees by its history of attracting top established brands from the gifting industry. Building upon its impeccable track record, the exhibition has consistently attracted leading brands and witnessed a massive footfall in the past, making it an imperative event for industry professionals and gifts enthusiasts alike.

The exhibition organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, is renowned for its industry-leading expertise in the exhibition field. With a strong track record of bringing together prominent companies and well-known brands, the expo has become synonymous with astonishing gifting solutions. It consistently receives commendable responses from attendees around the globe, solidifying its reputation as an imperative event in the industry.

The exhibition showcases a wide variety of products, meticulously categorized into sections like, Corporate Gifts, Celebration Gifts and Festive Gifts. It caters to professionals from diverse sectors, including Corporates, IT, Pharmaceuticals, Hospitality and more, ensuring that their sourcing requirements are comprehensively met. Gifts world expo provides a dynamic platform for presenting the latest trends and innovations in the gifting industry. It encompasses a broad spectrum of gifting categories, encompassing a wide range of options such as: Customized Gifts & Promotional Products; Beauty, Health & Wellness Gifts; Gourmet Hampers; Custom Branding Machinery; Electronic Gadgets & Home Appliances; Awards & Rewards; Handicrafts, Home Decor & Furnishings; Houseware & Kitchen Appliances; Stationery & Office Supplies; Innovative Gifting Boxes; Premium Gifts, Gold & Silver Gifts; Lifestyle Products and Watches & Clocks & more. With over 500 exhibitors representing more than 2000 brands and showcasing over 20,000 products, the show caters to buyers with diverse budgets and preferences. Leading brands such as United Colors of Benetton, Tommy Hilfiger, Boat, Zebronics, Kimirica, Bombay Shaving Company, U&I, Ubon, Chumbak, Titan, Jack & Jones, Linc, Luxor,Happilo and Skechers will be present at the event.

Furthermore, several exciting show highlights have been introduced to the exhibition floor like Start Up & Innovation Zone, Sustainable Gifting Product Gallery, Popcorn Cafe and Gaming Zone for buyers to explore innovations and unwind between their busy schedules. The show is supported by CGAI, Handloom Handicrafts Exporters Welfare Association and Pen & Stationery Association of India, along with our esteemed show sponsors. Happilo, the title sponsor, Mutha Impex as the registration sponsor, Ubon sponsors the carry bags and lanyards, and Play R sponsors the gaming zone.

In the upcoming edition, gifts world expo will introduce separate pavilions exclusively dedicated to two esteemed business networking organizations, BNI and CGAI. The organizations play a vital role in promoting growth and innovation within the industry by facilitating connections between businesses. Gifts world expo, with its diverse range of exhibitors and buyers, offers an ideal setting for businesses to showcase your products and services, connect with potential clients and gain insights into latest trends and technologies. With the esteemed title of being the largest gifting show in the nation, gifts world expo takes great pride in its accomplishments. The upcoming edition promises to surpass all previous ones, as it aims to bring together a wide array of participants, including suppliers, manufacturers, retailers, buyers and stakeholders. This exhibition caters to a diverse range of professionals and industries, including advertising agencies, boutiques, pharmaceutical companies, software firms, FMCG, department stores, distributors, duty-free and travel retailers, event companies, government agencies, home and lifestyle stores, the hospitality sector, multinational corporations, specialist retailers, overseas buyers and many more.

For more information, please visit www.giftsworldexpo.com

