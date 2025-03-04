VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4: Gleneagles Hospital Bengaluru has unveiled its state-of-the-art Advanced Interventional Radiology Cath Lab at its Richmond Road facility, reinforcing its commitment to cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatments. The facility was inaugurated by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, in the presence of N A Haris, MLA, as the Guest of Honor, along with Anurag Yadav, CEO - Gleneagles Health Care India.

Equipped with the latest-generation image-guided technology, this advanced Cath Lab will enable precision-driven vascular and non-vascular interventions, complex tumor ablations, embolization procedures, and high-end diagnostic imaging. These innovations will offer safer, faster, and more effective alternatives to conventional surgeries, significantly reducing patient risk, recovery time, and hospital stay.

Dr Uthappa MC, Senior Consultant, Interventional Radiologist, highlighted the transformative impact of the new facility, stating, "Interventional radiology is at the forefront of modern medicine, offering targeted, image-guided procedures that minimize trauma and enhance recovery. This advanced Cath Lab is a game-changer, allowing us to perform complex interventions with unparalleled precision--whether it is arterial recanalization, tumor embolization, or life-saving emergency procedures. With its minimally invasive approach, interventional radiology significantly reduces surgical risks, shortens hospital stays, and ensures faster recovery, making it a preferred alternative to conventional surgeries. By leveraging advanced imaging technology, we can provide highly precise, targeted treatments with minimal trauma, enhancing both safety and clinical outcomes, especially for high-risk patients who are not surgical candidates."

Anurag Yadav, CEO- Gleneagles Health Care India., emphasized the hospital's vision for continuous innovation, stating, "At Gleneagles India, we are committed to bringing the latest medical advancements to our patients. This state-of-the-art Interventional Radiology Cath Lab at Gleneagles Hospital Bengaluru reflects our dedication to providing cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatment options that enhance clinical outcomes and elevate patient experience."

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, commended the hospital's dedication to innovation, saying, "The advancement of interventional radiology represents a major leap in patient care. With this cutting-edge Cath Lab, Gleneagles Hospital Bengaluru is setting a benchmark in minimally invasive treatments, making specialized care more accessible and effective. Such initiatives contribute to the overall enhancement of Karnataka's healthcare ecosystem."

Dr Jatinder Arora, Cluster COO, Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru, reiterated the hospital's commitment to pioneering medical excellence, stating, "Gleneagles Hospital Bengaluru continues to invest in world-class infrastructure to redefine patient care. This Cath Lab integrates cutting-edge technology with medical expertise, ensuring superior treatment precision and better recovery rates. Our focus is on continuously pushing the boundaries of advanced interventional medicine to deliver outstanding healthcare outcomes."

The inauguration saw the participation of leading medical experts, senior consultants, and dignitaries, underscoring Gleneagles Hospital's role as a leader in advanced interventional medicine.

With this state-of-the-art facility, the hospital further strengthens its position as a center of excellence in image-guided interventions, offering groundbreaking treatment alternatives that transform patient outcomes.

