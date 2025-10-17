VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: In a landmark event at Instituto Cervantes Delhi, a pioneering Hindi learning manual Namaste Hindi Part-1 was unveiled before an international audience. The launch was graced by H.E. Mr. Victor Martinez, Ambassador of Colombia; Ms. Maria Gil Burman, Director of Instituto Cervantes Delhi; Prof. (Dr.) Sonya Gupta, Former Director of Center for Spanish and Latin American Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia; senior diplomats from the Latin American region; leading academia; and prominent members of the press.

The author, Shalu Chopra, whose dedication to Hindi pedagogy spans six years of exhaustive research, was felicitated for her original content and innovative methodology. The Registrar of Copyrights, Government of India, awarded her an IPR certificate, recognizing the originality and relevance of this Hindi literary work in the sphere of language teaching.

Ambassador Martinez lauded the manual as "the kind of resource that has never been seen before--extremely well structured, vibrant, and poised to ignite global interest in Hindi and Indian cultural heritage." He urged educational institutions and expatriate communities worldwide to adopt Namaste Hindi Part-1 as their foundational textbook, pledging to promote it vociferously.

Ms. Maria Gil Burman welcomed the diverse gathering in fluent Hindi, sharing her personal admiration for Shalu's work and announcing her intent to learn Hindi using Namaste Hindi Part-1. "Today is not about Spanish, today we are talking about Hindi.", was her opening comment, which was a rare acknowledgement from a global linguist. Dr. Sonya Gupta while lauding the launch as an unprecedented moment in taking Hindi global, emphasized its potential to also serve as a blueprint for promoting Hindi amongst non-Hindi-speaking regions of southern India and the northeast.

The event showcased representation from over a dozen countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The author dedicated her achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of popularising Hindi internationally, and sought his blessings for the initiative. She highlighted the role of Vishwa Hindi School, which will promote both the print edition and the online course, ensuring learners anywhere can access a standardized curriculum aligned with the level frameworks of leading foreign languages. Shalu also invited people to experience her innovative methodology in a "60 min magical session" where the learner is guaranteed to pick up basic conversation skills in Hindi.

Key features of Namaste Hindi Part-1 include:

* A multi-lingual format: Devanagari, English, Roman Hindi (rooted in Sanskrit), and Spanish

* An optional fourth language slot (in lieu of Spanish), allowing adaptation to German, French, Japanese, or any other popular global language

* A structured progression across beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels

* Edutainment through immersive learning and innovative use of visuals, music and songs

Sunil Chopra, popularly known as "Your Win Coach," hosted the evening and announced that their Publishing partners - Goyal Publishers - Ashwani and Vinni Goyal, were showcasing Namaste Hindi Part-1 at the Frankfurt Book Fair as we speak-- the world's biggest annual fair for book lovers, which is an unprecedented honour for any Hindi methodology manual. "We feel honoured to have been chosen as the publishers for Namaste Hindi Part-1" was Ashwani's reaction to the offer for collaboration.

The enthusiastic response to the launch underscored the manual's promise. As attendees embraced the motto "Embrace Hindi, Discover Bharat," it was clear that Namaste Hindi Part-1 and Vishwa Hindi School are poised to transform the global landscape of Hindi learning under the guiding spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam » - The world is one family.

