WWE will bring another exciting episode of Friday Night SmackDown on October 17 and it will feature some big names and important matches. The SAP Center in San Jose, California, will host the show and it will be live-streamed in India on October 18 at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). This is the first episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown since WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and what happened on Monday Night Raw, expect this show to be a blockbuster one as well. WWE RAW Results and Highlights, October 13: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed Betray Seth Rollins, CM Punk Earns Title Shot and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes will make an appearance and he will speak about his defeat to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the men's Crown Jewel Championship match. Drew McIntyre is set to take on Jacob Fatu in a one-on-one match and this contest will see the two superstars settle their rivalry inside the squared circle. Also, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line.

General Manager Nick Aldis Speaks on What to Expect on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

BREAKING NEWS@RealNickAldis gives us a preview of tomorrow night’s SmackDown in San Jose! 📺 FRIDAY 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/nOnd17F30E — WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2025

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

This is a relatively fresh rivalry between two absolute power-houses and they will look to tear the house down on SmackDown. The Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu match was made official after the two brawled backstage last week and fans can expect this to be a fantastic match. Drew McIntyre will be competing for the first time since losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, while Jacob Fatu will look for a new direction after parting ways with the WWE United States Championship. WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results and Video Highlights: Seth Rollins, Stephanie Vaquer Win Crown Jewel Championships, John Cena Beats AJ Styles in All-Time Classic.

Cody Rhodes to Make Appearance

For someone like Cody Rhodes, a loss is something very rare and the Undisputed WWE Champion will address his defeat to Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth. Seth Rollins used the watch that he had gifted the Visionary at WrestleMania 40 to take down Cody Rhodes and become the new Crown Jewel champion and fans will get to witness what is next for the American Nightmare. With WWE Survivor Series towards the end of December, Cody Rhodes is likely to have a fresh rivalry at this stage. Why John Cena vs AJ Styles WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Match Was an Absolute Classic.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to Battle Sol Ruca and Zaria in WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team championship against NXT's Sol Ruca and Zaria. The two have risen through the ranks and this is an excellent opportunity for them to grab gold on the main roster. But their task is far from easy and they will battle two former world champions in Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair and the contest is expected to be pretty awesome. WWE would want to keep the titles on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the time being and it could be that a miscommunication between the two NXT stars results in their loss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).