New Delhi [India], December 11: Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE: GLOBECIVIL / BSE: 544424), an integrated EPC company with over two decades of experience in delivering large-scale institutional, public infrastructure and commercial development projects, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a project valued at ₹2.37 crore from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi.

The awarded project pertains to the "Construction of Indoor Sports Complex at GGSIPU, Sector 16C, Dwarka, New Delhi (SH: Providing and Fixing Flooring, Light Fixtures and Allied Works)", to be executed over a period of 45 days. The contract has been awarded under the Bill of Quantities (BOQ) format by a domestic entity.

Key Order Highlights:

- Project Value: ₹2,37,44,655 (₹2.37 Cr)

- Client: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)

- Project Scope: Construction of Indoor Sports Complex (SH: Providing and fixing Flooring, light fixtures and allied works)

- Execution Period: 45 days

- Location: Sector 16C, Dwarka, New Delhi

- Nature: Domestic | BOQ

This fresh order further strengthens Globe Civil's position in the sports and institutional infrastructure segment, aligning well with the company's strong execution footprint across education, healthcare, and public sector buildings.

Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director, Globe Civil Projects Limited, said:

"We are pleased to receive this order from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, which reinforces our continued presence in the institutional and sports infrastructure segment. Projects of this nature align well with our core execution capabilities in finishing, MEP and allied works. With a healthy order book and steady execution across multiple sites, we remain focused on timely delivery, operational efficiency and maintaining consistent business momentum across our portfolio."

