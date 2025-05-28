India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: GNC, a global leader in nutritional supplements, through Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited ("GNC India"), GNC's master franchisee in India (https://guardian.in/), has announced the launch of GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey + Keto Surge, a revolutionary protein supplement that combines high-quality whey protein with fat-burning ingredients to support weight loss and lean muscle gain. For the first time in India, fitness enthusiasts can access a dual-action supplement that merges muscle-building and metabolism-boosting benefits in one powerful formula.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director & Board Member of Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited, master franchisee of GNC in India stated,

"At GNC India, we continuously aim to introduce products that align with the evolving health goals of Indian consumers. As more people seek solutions that offer both fat loss and muscle gain, Keto Surge fills a critical gap. It's not just a whey protein - it's a step toward smarter, more effective fitness journeys."

GNC 100% Whey + Keto Surge delivers 24g of premium-quality whey protein to support muscle recovery and growth. What sets it apart is its powerful fat metabolism blend -- featuring ingredients like L-Carnitine, CLA, Garcinia Cambogia, and Digezyme. Together, these ingredients work to support appetite control, improve fat utilization as energy, and enhance digestion and nutrient absorption, making it an ideal choice for those pursuing fat loss without compromising muscle health.

Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, added,

"With the rise of the GLP-1 movement, there's a growing awareness and interest in science-backed weight loss solutions and Keto Surge is our answer to that. Keto Surge is a first-of-its-kind innovation tailored to Indian fitness enthusiasts who are looking to lose weight without compromising on muscle mass. It combines trusted protein quality with proven fat-burning ingredients."

This formulation was developed indigenously by GNC India's in-house R&D team in collaboration with medical experts, and reflects the brand's growing focus on functional, multi-benefit supplements for the modern Indian lifestyle.

Designed for all fitness levels, from individuals aiming to tone up or manage weight as part of a healthier lifestyle, to seasoned athletes in a cutting phase, Keto Surge is the ideal supplement to support performance, fat metabolism, and overall body composition goals.

Now available in a delicious chocolate flavor, GNC 100% Whey + Keto Surge comes in convenient 1-pound, 2-pound, and 4-pound size variants, and is available for purchase on GNC India's website, Amazon, Flipkart, Healthcare, Myntra, Hyugalife, and select offline stores.

About GNC:

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About Guardian Healthcare Private Limited:

Guardian Healthcare Private Limited, is the master franchisee holder of GNC for India. Guardian Healthcare, with 60+ premium pharmacies across India, serves over 10 million customers. Offering 100% reliable health, wellness, and pharmaceutical products, Guardian Pharmacy prioritizes reliability, customer satisfaction, and trust.

