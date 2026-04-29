Business News | Goldratt Bharat and CII Announce Certified TOC Business Acceleration Program Starting May 20

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 29: Goldratt Bharat, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has announced the launch of the Certified TOC Business Acceleration Program, a structured learning initiative designed to help business leaders improve cash flow, delivery performance, and operational effectiveness.

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The program is scheduled to commence on 20th May 2026 and will be delivered through a series of five focused modules, combining conceptual clarity with practical application for Indian industry.

Program Structure and Focus Areas

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The program has been designed to provide participants with a clear, actionable understanding of how to improve business performance using the Theory of Constraints (TOC). The five modules will cover:

- Introduction to TOC and system-level thinking

- Throughput Accounting and financial decision-making

- TOC for Operations (including flow and lead time improvement)

- TOC for Supply Chain and inventory management

- Implementation framework and weekly review systems

Each module is structured to move beyond theory and focus on real-world application, enabling participants to identify constraints within their own organisations and take targeted action.

Facilitators

The program will be facilitated by senior experts from Goldratt Bharat, Nikhil Gilani and Ira Gilani, who bring extensive experience across industries such as telecom, manufacturing, retail, and supply chain.

Their sessions will focus on practical insights drawn from real transformation engagements, ensuring that participants are able to relate concepts directly to business situations.

Who Should Attend

The program is designed for business owners, CXOs, and senior leaders responsible for operations, supply chain, finance, and overall business performance. It is particularly relevant for organisations seeking to improve delivery reliability, reduce inventory, and strengthen cash flow without significant capital investment.

Registration and Contact Details

Interested participants can register or seek further information through the following contacts:

Jaisurya Banerjea

jaisurya.banerjea@cii.in +91 83348 81115

Purnata Bhattacharya

purnata.bhattacharya@cii.in +91 7003730973

About the Collaboration

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is a non-government, not-for-profit organisation that works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India's industry. With a strong network across sectors, CII plays a key role in capability building and industry engagement.

This collaboration brings together CII's institutional reach and Goldratt Bharat's domain expertise to deliver a program that is both relevant and actionable for Indian businesses.

Goldratt Bharat: A 27-Year Track Record in Business Transformation

Founded in 1998 by Ravi Gilani,Goldratt Bharat has worked with companies across sectors such as automotive, metals, aerospace, retail, infrastructure, and financial services. Its clients include organisations such as Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Boeing Aerospace, Godrej & Boyce, Hindustan Zinc, Sleepwell, Indian Terrain, Thomson Press and others.

The firm's work is based on the Theory of Constraints, a management philosophy that focuses on identifying and addressing the single factor limiting system performance. Over the years, this approach has helped organisations improve delivery performance, reduce inventory, and strengthen cash flow.

Unlike conventional turnaround strategies that rely on cost cutting, Goldratt Bharat's engagements focus on improving flow and increasing throughput -- the rate at which a company generates value.

Looking Ahead

As businesses continue to navigate complexity and increasing competition, the need for focused and practical management approaches is becoming more critical. The Certified TOC Business Acceleration Program aims to equip leaders with the tools to identify what is truly limiting their performance and act on it effectively.

With its combination of structured learning and real-world application, the program is expected to create meaningful impact for participating organisations.

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