Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 18: Neokred, a customer experience platform for business requirements, has partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, the largest NGO led school meal programme, to support the nutrition and education of school children in India.

The collaboration is a part of Neokred's CSR-driven initiative, The Empact Project, which aims to redefine Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by creating transparent, scalable and impact-driven partnerships between corporates and NGOs. The platform is designed to help businesses collaborate with NGO's, ensuring their CSR initiatives make a significant contribution to society. By leveraging this initiative, organisations can easily discover vetted NGOs, track real-time impact and build purpose-driven partnerships.

'Golf for Good', a charity golf event will serve as the inaugural initiative under The Empact Project to mark the beginning of this transformative partnership. It aims to unite corporate leaders, philanthropists and changemakers to support Akshaya Patra's mission of providing an equitable future to children. The foundation currently serves over 2.25 million children as the implementing partner of the Government of India's PM POSHAN Programme.

Speaking about the partnership, Shridhar Venkat, CEO - The Akshaya Patra Foundation, highlighted, "As we launch the 'Golf for Good' event in collaboration with Neokred under The Empact Project, we are not just participating in a charity golf event; we are driving a transformative agenda for social good. This initiative marks a significant stride towards eradicating educational inequities and providing nutritious meals to schoolchildren across India. At Akshaya Patra, we are committed to pioneering sustainable solutions in the CSR landscape, ensuring that every corporate partnership and philanthropic effort contributes effectively towards building a brighter, healthier future for our children. We are proud to set this precedent with Neokred, where together, we redefine the impact of corporate social responsibility."

Adding to this, Vivek Sridhar, Director Global Expansion and Strategy at Neokred, said, "CSR is evolving beyond compliance; it's about making a real impact. The Empact Project was built to make corporate philanthropy transparent, scalable and effective. Through this partnership with Akshaya Patra, we aim to create a long-term collaboration that goes beyond one-time donations."

Akshaya Patra's, 'Golf for Good' in aid of The Empact Project, efforts to address classroom hunger and support children's nutrition and education is a pivotal step in blending business with philanthropy. It will evolve the CSR approach by fostering ongoing community engagement and sustainable solutions that positively impact society in the long term.Interested players can register through: www.akshayapatra.org/golf-for-good.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which strives to address classroom hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan (Mid-Day Meal Scheme) in government and government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra aims to fight hunger and at the same time, bring children to school. Since 2000, Akshaya Patra has worked towards reaching out to children with wholesome food on every single school day. The Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and attract curious visitors from around the world.

In partnership with the Government of India, various state governments and UT administrations, and the inestimable support of many philanthropic donors and well-wishers, Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across five schools to become one of the largest (not-for-profit run) school feeding programme in the world, serving wholesome food to over 2.25 million children from 23,000+ schools across 16 States and 3 Union Territories in India.

Neokred, known for its expertise in building innovative tech products, aimed to leverage its capabilities for a greater purpose - one that gives back to society. This vision led to the creation of The Empact Project, a purpose driven platform designed to bridge the gap between CSR-focused corporations and NGOs seeking funding for their initiatives. By ensuring 100% transparency, rigorous program vetting, and comprehensive impact reporting, The Empact Project enables businesses to engage in impactful, measurable, and scalable social responsibility efforts. The Empact Project platform aims to be the cornerstone of collaboration between change enablers (corporates) and change makers (NGOs), paving the way for meaningful, real-world impact.

Read more about The Empact Project at www.theempactproject.org.

